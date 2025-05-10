"We all remember where we were when…" - the events that changed the world

While it's usually different strokes for different folks when it comes to hobbies, interests and passions, now and then, something happens which unites us all.

Whether it was Queen Elizabeth II's death after a historic reign or the likes of the Oscars slap heard around the world, it's sometimes hard to predict exactly what it is that'll make headlines around the world and get everyone talking.

We look back at the events that were so monumental that most people will remember where they were when the news broke.

Events that changed the world

The wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He is the future King of England. She is the sweetheart who fell in love with him at university. Their love story was like a real-life fairy tale and, on April 29, 2011, the world turned their attention to London to watch the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couple, who have since become the Prince and Princess of Wales and next-in-line for the throne, had one of the first major royal weddings since the late 1980s, and over 160 million people across the world reportedly tuned in to witness the spectacle.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old at the time of her death on September 8, 2022, it's not cold to wonder why the news came as such a shock to the world.

But the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch truly brought the world's media to a standstill, with all attention turned to Balmoral Castle, where Her Majesty passed peacefully.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The headlines didn't stop at her death, either. Nations across the world paid respect to the history-making monarch, and approximately 250,000 people queued to pay their respects to her coffin lying in state in London. Some 2,000 guests, including 100 heads of state, attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey, and a reported 28 million people tuned in to watch across the UK alone.

Barack Obama makes history

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, January 20, 2009, the 56th inauguration of a US President took place. It's always a moment of history when a new presidential term begins, but this one was particularly poignant and important.

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, was the first Black President in the nation's history.

Spurred on by this important moment, Obama's first inauguration at Washington D.C. saw a record attendance in the capitol's history.

Covid shuts down the world

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now on to the C word - no, not that one, but one that might be even worse for many.

Coronavirus was the pandemic no one saw coming. The contagious disease acted like something of a flu, but worse. With loss of taste and smell, breathing difficulties, fatigue and other symptoms, causing people to fall severely ill, and in some cases, die.

Over 100 countries worldwide had introduced some form of lockdown by the end of March 2020, and by April, nearly half of the world's entire population was under some form of lockdown, with more than 3.9 billion people ordered to stay at home by their governments.

Weddings were cancelled. Schools were shut. Travel was largely forbidden. It was an unprecedented time for the modern world.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On July 29, 1981, the event dubbed as the wedding of the century took place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Lady Diana Spencer married the-then Prince Charles in a ceremony that caused royal fever to spread across the globe like never before.

It's widely reported that the global TV audience of the wedding peaked at 750 million viewers.

Despite the marriage not ending happily ever after, the fairy tale wedding saw the bride wear a now iconic gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, which featured a 25-foot train and a 459-foot tulle veil.

The 2012 London Olympics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it was revealed London would host the 2012 Olympic Games, there were doubters and naysayers. Could Blighty put on a show to rival the likes of Beijing's 2008 games?

Well, ye of little faith, it turns out little Britain was able to put on one heck of a display, and it all started with the epic Opening Ceremony.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, the sprawling, four-hour spectacle featured Shakespeare, an ode to the NHS, cameo appearances by the inventor of the World Wide Web and even a memorable appearance by Queen Elizabeth II.

It was watched by an estimated worldwide audience of 900 million people.

The fall of the Berlin Wall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On November 9, 1989, the first step towards the reunification of Germany took place with the historic, profound and world-changing Fall of the Berlin Wall.

The wall, which separated West Berlin from the Soviet-occupied East Berlin, formed part of the Iron Curtain, the figurative border separating a divided Europe.

The Oscars Slap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When people talk about headlines that shook the world, it's easy to stick with war, tragedy and political scandal. But it was one slap - one spontaneous, hot-blooded slap - between two Hollywood actors that had everyone talking in 2022.

Will Smith, famous for his comedic roles and all-around good-guy reputation, stormed the stage of the 2022 Academy Awards after comedian Chris Rock took a few jabs at the expense of actress and writer Jada Pinkett Smith, also Will's wife.

Not seeing the funny side, Will got on stage and smacked Chris across the face. The audience, including Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, sat in confused silence. Was it planned? Was it a skit? Sentiments shared by everyone the next day.

The death of Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On August 31, 1997, the world came to a standstill upon hearing the news that Princess Diana had died, aged just 36.

Diana, along with Dodi Fayed, was involved in a fatal car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Their car was being chased by paparazzi when it crashed. Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene. Diana was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Her funeral was watched by an estimated 2.5 billion people worldwide.

9/11

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter where you were in the world on September 11, 2001, all eyes were on New York City.

A string of terrorist attacks planned and carried out by al-Qaeda saw four flights hijacked, with two flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, causing both towers to collapse. A third plane struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew fought back to take control.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks, and it changed the world forever.

OJ Simpson’s police chase and trial

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once of the most famous and respected athletes in American history, OJ Simpson became a global phenomenon for another reason in 1994.

After the murder of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, OJ became the prime suspect. What came next was even stranger than a huge celebrity accused of murder.

After failing to turn himself in, OJ took part in a slow-speed car chase across Los Angeles, with his white Bronco car chased by cops for miles, and broadcast live to millions. The subsequent court trial and ultimate verdict of Not Guilty in 1995 was debated and sensationalised across the world.

Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On August 28, 1963, one of the most famous speeches to have ever been made took place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., during the March on Washington in aid of Civil Rights.

Martin Luther King Jr had the world gripped and moved with his passionate, immortal plea for racial equality and the end of racial segregation and discrimination.

The end of Brad and Jen, the start of Brangelina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lighter news story, yes, but who could forget Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's shocking breakup? As close to a royal couple as America has ever had, Hollywood's golden couple, the pair started dating in 1998 and were married in 2000.

However, hearts were shattered around the world when they officially announced their split on January 7, 2005.

If you try to convince a Gen Z or someone too young to remember the couple, Brad and Jen's breakup was seismic, not least because of the alleged reason behind it. It was widely reported that Brad had hooked up with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, during his marriage.

Brad and Angelina, dubbed Brangelina, would officially start dating in the summer of 2005 and married in 2014 (the pair divorced in 2019.)

Michael Jackson dies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailed as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson's death was comparable to the death of a royal or a world leader.

With the news breaking of the pop icon's death on June 25, 2009, a global outpouring of grief followed. A memorial was held for MJ on July 7 that year, and various reports state that an estimated 2.5 billion people across the world tuned in, making it the most watched non-sports television broadcast in history.

The Chilean miners are rescued

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some news headlines are shocking, but inevitable. Like a death. But then there are the news stories that come out of nowhere and fascinate people all across the world.

Like the 2010 saga of the Chilean miners.

33 miners were trapped in the San José Mine in Chile following a collapse. They were trapped around 2,300 feet underground for 69 days. For once, or so it seems, the world enjoyed some good news, though as all 33 miners were eventually rescued in footage that captivated audiences.

Roe V Wade introduced – and overturned

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For some, they'll remember the court case of Roe v Wade making news twice - decades apart.

Roe v. Wade was a 1973 US Supreme Court case that established a woman's right to a legal abortion, finding that state laws criminalizing abortion were unconstitutional. It was seen as a landmark moment for women's rights over their own bodies.

However, in 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing individual states to decide on the legality. Protests broke out across the United States, and there were protests in solidarity in countries across the globe.

Jennifer Lopez debuts *that* dress – and invents Google Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Jennifer Lopez's best looks of all time - and one of the most famous dresses in history - the jungle green Versace look is the very definition of iconic.

JLo wore the risque number to the 2000 Grammys, and the demand for images of the dress was so high that Google, previously just used to text results, introduced Google Images. The power of fashion!

The Moonlight/La La Land moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was in 2017 that, again, something seemingly superficial and showbiz found itself making headlines the world over.

At the Oscars, screen icons Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were on hand to announce the winner of the prestigious Best Picture. Seemingly handed the card for Best Actress by mistake, Faye Dunaway incorrectly announced La La Land as the winner. It was believed to be because Emma Stone won for Best Actress for the film, and that card would've included the name of the film.

It fell on the La La Land team to actually halt the celebrations and announce to a stunned audience that Moonlight had, in fact, won.

Britney Spears’s public meltdown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A cultural icon and the Princess of Pop since the tender age of 17, Britney Spears spent most of her life being scrutinised and adored in equal measure.

Facing the kind of pressure most couldn't comprehend, a failed marriage, juggling life as a parent of two, and the pressures of being a pop icon led to a public breakdown for Britney Spears in 2007.

It was a head shave heard around the world - and Britney was later hospitalised. While, at the time, it was often played for jokes, Britney's tragic fall and subsequent rise back to the top is now seen as a cautionary tale of fame and the dangers of allowing the tabloids to go unchecked.

The Moon Landing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1969, the world watched in wonder as a new frontier was achieved - man walked on the moon.

The Apollo 11 mission launched on July 16, 1969, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with three astronauts - Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin - taking part in the historic mission.

The first man to walk on the moon was Neil Armstrong, on July 20, 1969. He uttered the famous phrase, "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Oprah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Netflix and streaming meaning people are watching TV on their own timelines, water cooler moments are few and far between. But there was one incident which had the world glued to their screens - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After leaving life as working royals, Harry and Meghan, echoing Princess Diana's own revelatory TV interview in 1995, decided to buck convention and reveal all in a 2021 interview.

During the interview, many headline-worthy moments were shared, including Meghan revealing she had suicidal thoughts and the couple hinting at a racist comment from a royal family member.

The January 6 riots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, accusations of election tampering and conspiracy were levelled by his fans (and, sometimes, the man himself).

This all reached fever pitch on January 6, 2021, in scenes that made headlines around the world.

An estimated crowd of around 2000 people descended on the Capitol to protest Biden's win, but things turned violent and they stormed official buildings, including the State Capitol and the Senate chambers. Hundreds were injured and at least five people died in the aftermath.

JFK’s assassination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas in news that shook the world.

Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the killing and was declared as working alone. At the time, he denied it, but was murdered before he could be tried, and JFK's assassination inspired several conspiracy theories.

The images have become part of American and world history, including that of Jackie Kennedy's blood-stained, pink Chanel suit.

The United Kingdom elects the first female Prime Minister

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaving behind a legacy of extremes - some love her, others hate her - what cannot be denied is Margaret Thatcher's impact on history.

The Iron Lady, as she was dubbed, made headlines in 1979 when she became the first ever woman voted in as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister. She became the longest-serving British Prime Minister of the 20th century, holding office from 1979 to 1990.

Nelson Mandela is freed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On February 11, 1990, the figure who was once South Africa's most wanted man was freed from prison after 27 years.

In triumphant scenes that many will remember for the rest of their lifetime, Nelson Mandela walked out of Victor Verster Prison hand-in-hand with his then-wife Winnie, signalling a new hope for South Africa and the beginning of the end of Apartheid.

Donald Trump's 2016 election victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With no prior political acumen, a divisive personality and a campaign that had shocked many with some unsavoury behaviour, Donald Trump was seen as many as an extreme outsider in the 2016 US Presidential race.

However, on November 8, 2016, people from across the world watched - some in horror, some in awe - as Hillary Clinton's campaign started to fall apart at the 11th hour. Key states she was expected to easily win were proving too close to call - or she lost them entirely.

Eventually, it was declared that Donald would be the 45th President of the United States.

Madonna and Britney’s kiss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pop stars acting out for attention is nothing new. Heck, it's part of the job description. And Madonna is pretty much the blueprint for such antics. But even by the controversial Queen of Pop's standards, she shocked the world when she planted a kiss on Britney Spears's lips live on air during the 2003 VMAS.

The murder of John Lennon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatles legend John Lennon is considered one of the most important figures in the history of music and culture. And while his music has certainly impacted the world, it was his shocking murder on December 8, 1980, that is seared in people's memories.

The musician was shot in New York City, outside his apartment building, the Dakota, by Mark David Chapman, a fan of the Beatles who had met Lennon earlier that day.

Britain decides on Brexit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom made up its mind on a referendum that made headlines across the world. The decision on whether to remain in the European Union or to exit (the "British exit" giving birth to the term, Brexit) was a contentious one, and in the end, 51.9% of voters voted to leave the EU.

The 2007-08 financial crash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2007-2008 financial crisis crashed the global markets and led to something later dubbed "the Great Recession."

It shone a light on the practices of Wall Street and bankers, and the devastating financial impact was compared to that of the Great Depression of 1929.

The largest women’s march in history

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the #MeToo movement spotlighting the shocking inequalities facing women across all industries and walks of life, the election of Donald Trump in 2016 seemed to be the final straw, and women responded by organising what has been reported as the largest women's march in history.

The 2017 Women's March took place on January 21, 2017, and an estimated 500,000 people marched in Washington in solidarity with women's rights. Across the US and the world, 'sister marches' were also carried out in solidarity.

Live Aid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia, Bob Geldof and Midge Ure organised the first ever Live Aid in 1985 - and to say it captured the attention of the world is an understatement.

One of the first truly global events, two simultaneous massive-scale events were broadcast live to an estimated 1.9 billion people in over 150 countries.

The likes of Princess Diana and Prince Charles were in the crowd at Wembley to watch from London, while performers included everyone from Madonna to Queen and Tina Turner.