Celebrities who overcame scandal and came back stronger than before - from Jane Fonda to Martha Stewart

There's a well-known expression that tries to make us believe there's no such thing as bad publicity.

Well, many of these celebrities would likely beg to differ. When they aren't lapping up the benefits of being in the public eye—such as bringing their best looks to the red carpet or travelling the world with their jobs—being a celebrity comes with a lot of pressure. And when you make a mistake in the public eye, there are plenty more people waiting to pass judgment.

These are some of the stars who have weathered intense scrutiny and public scandal but come out the other side.

Celebrities who overcame scandal to come back stronger than before

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For many, Jane Fonda is best known for her decades-spanning career in film and TV, working on shows like Grace and Frankie and starring in classics like Klute and On Golden Pond. But there was a time when her career looked to be in jeopardy after a visit to Vietnam. Detractors have referenced Fonda as ‘Hanoi Jane’, alluding to a photo that was taken during a visit promoting anti-war efforts, but which saw her appear to sit in a Vietnam anti-aircraft machine.

Jane has always been vocal about her activism – supporting the Black Panther movement, speaking out against wars including Iraq, and being arrested well into her 80s protesting climate change, but the Vietnam photo sparked an outcry that was like no other scandal that came before or after.

During a 1988 interview with the late Barbara Walters, Jane, while still defending her anti-war stance, did reveal, “I will go to my grave regretting the photograph of me in an anti-aircraft gun, which looks like I was trying to shoot at American planes. It hurt so many soldiers. It galvanized such hostility. It was the most horrible thing I could possibly have done. It was just thoughtless.”

Britney Spears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears was a living embodiment of the American Dream for so long. From humble beginnings to chasing her ambitions, she became one of the most famous women on the planet. However, constant scrutiny, marriage woes and family issues led to a very public breakdown, culminating in the 2007 head shaving incident and hospitalisation.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tabloid culture was harsher in the 2000s, and Britney became something of a punchline, but time has changed everything, and now the star is seen as both a survivor of exploitation and a cautionary tale of what fame can do. Britney has since overcome those troubled times, having secured four top 10 albums after 2007, freeing herself from her father’s conservatorship and publishing one of the best-selling celebrity memoirs of all time.

Martha Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2004, Martha Stewart was convicted of felony charges related to stock trading. It would, at the time, have been fair to assume many felt this was it for the self-made billionaire who had built an empire on homemaking and her media personality.

Refusing to be defeated by the scandal, Martha Stewart rebuilt her empire after being released in 2005 and has since gone on to even grow her personal brand, proving that the second act of a woman’s life can be limitless.

From hilariously unfiltered appearances on Celebrity Roasts, a friendship with Snoop Dogg, and becoming Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover star, Martha Stewart’s stock has never been higher.

Winona Ryder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having starred in the likes of Mermaids with Cher, Winona Ryder appeared to fall into the trap many former child stars face when she encountered some scandal in the early 2000s. The Beetlejuice actress was arrested for shoplifting in 2001. In a 2016 interview with Porter (per PEOPLE), she said her break from Hollywood after the scandal gave her time that she “really needed.”

She said, “Psychologically, I must have been at a place where I just wanted to stop… I won’t get into what happened, but it wasn’t what people think. And it wasn’t like the crime of the century!” Winona has since come back strong, having starred in the likes of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Mariah Carey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mariah Carey is considered one of the most vocally talented singers of all time, and she’s also earned the title of Queen of Christmas. Selling over 200 million records worldwide, Mariah faced something of a tricky time in 2001 when she had erratic TV show appearances that concerned fans. Eventually, it led to a brief hospitalisation for Mariah, but the icon would come back stronger than ever. Her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, was her highest-selling release in a decade and included iconic tracks like We Belong Together.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Mariah would open up about that chapter of her life, revealing to PEOPLE that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me… It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love - writing songs and making music,” she said.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She is the ultimate supermodel who is still leading the pack well into her 50s – an impressive feat in an industry where women are expected to be aged out decades earlier. But Naomi Campbell has weathered her fair share of controversy since emerging as one of the original supermodels in the late 80s.

One of the most scandalous chapters involved her now-infamous court case that saw her plead guilty to throwing a phone at her assistant’s head in 2006. Growing from the incident, Naomi proved she had learned her lesson, telling Elle, "I’m never gonna get away from it. It’s part of my history… I was remorseful and regretful. I’ve served. I did that time. And I never want to be in that position again.”

Since then, Naomi has welcomed two children, continues to use her platform to amplify new and emerging African designers and continues to storm down the runways.

Lindsay Lohan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan was the queen of teen, having fronted iconic films like 2004’s Mean Girls and transitioning her earlier films into a flourishing career. Her acting as she got older continued to impress critics and fans alike, and she was on track to be one of the greats.

However, multiple run-ins with the law—from shoplifting arrests to driving under the influence—saw Lindsay’s career derailed and her sentenced to 90 days in jail (of which she served 14). While the scandals damaged her image for some time, Lindsay has pulled off a remarkable comeback, including a return to acting, with Netflix films like Irish Wish and a sequel to Freaky Friday confirmed, and welcoming her first child with husband, Bader Shammas, in 2023.

Vanessa Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, she’s best known as Ugly Betty’s iconic Wilhelmina Slater, but many were introduced to Vanessa Williams as the first African American winner of the Miss America title back in 1983. A historic feat, Vanessa then faced a devastating amount of controversy after Penthouse magazine bought and published unauthorised nude photographs of her.

Punished for being the victim of exploitation, Vanessa was forced to relinquish her crown. But, proving her resilience, she would go on to rise above the unfair scandal and forge a music career which yielded 11 Grammy nominations, as well as a flourishing career in film, television and theatre.

For what it’s worth, in 2015, Vanessa received a much-delayed public apology from the CEO of Miss America.

Shania Twain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2008, Shania Twain and her husband of 14 years, Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange, ended things after the country superstar reportedly uncovered an affair between Mutt and the couples’ close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

In a much-publicised dramatic series of events, what followed was Shania finding comfort in Marie-Anne’s husband at the time, Frédéric Thiébaud. Shania would go on to marry Frédéric in 2011, and they remain married to this day. But while the scandal made headlines, it coincided with another tough time for Shania – her diagnosis of Lyme Disease.

The combination of personal life struggles and health woes meant that she didn’t release new music for 15 years, eventually making a comeback with 2017’s Now. Today, Shania has enjoyed a massive return to the mainstream, headlining the likes of Glastonbury and introducing new generations of fans to her country-pop classics.

Janet Jackson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janet Jackson already had a decades long career when she appeared in the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, so it’s surprising just how less than one second of scandal impacted her so much. It was during this performance that Justin Timberlake famously ripped off a piece of Janet’s costume, exposing her breast for less than a second (it has since been stated that it was nine sixteenths of a second – that’s all it took).

The backlash was levelled almost entirely on Janet herself, and not Justin. Janet found herself blacklisted from certain channels and her invitation to the Grammy Awards that year was initially rescinded. The Grammy-winning icon bounced back, releasing two number-one albums in 2008 and 2015 and later revisiting the scandal in her own words in the 2022 docuseries, Janet Jackson.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar-winning star Angelina Jolie exudes movie star glamour, but she has experienced some highs and lows throughout her illustrious career. Angelina’s faced a few different scandals in the past, from being accused of kissing her brother, James Haven, on the lips to the suggestion that an extramarital affair with Brad Pitt contributed to his split from Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina has prioritised her privacy and rarely comments on any scandals – choosing to focus on her charity work with the likes of the United Nations and a long-awaited return to the spotlight in 2024, including an award-nominated turn as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway’s ‘scandal’ – for want of a better word – is hard to define. She experienced such an intense level of blowback and scrutiny that it earned its own name – Hathahate. But it was never really clear what she did to warrant such a bad turn of publicity. Anne addressed that chapter of her life in an interview with Vanity Fair, acknowledging that the scandal impacted her career prospects for a time.

She said, “A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.” Still, she persevered, and the ‘Hathahaters’ eventually backed off, allowing Anne to flourish in roles including Ocean’s 8, The Idea of You and Mother’s Instinct.

Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla endured many years of public scandal and controversy in the name of true love, but her dedication to riding it out has seen her come out the other side – with the support of the public and the Royal Family beside her. Charles and Camilla’s love story is far from traditional for a royal tale – with Camilla seeing herself go from the ‘other woman’ and the ‘third person’ in the marriage between Charles and Princess Diana to the Queen Consort.

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, marking her 75th birthday, Camilla addressed the years of scrutiny, saying, “I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised. I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You've got to get on with life.”

Elizabeth Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think that being ‘cancelled’ or stars getting in all sorts of scandals is a relatively new phenomenon? Think again. Elizabeth Taylor earns a spot on this list simply because she weathered nearly every kind of scandal and scrutiny one can imagine throughout her career – and she always came back bigger and better than before. Before Madonna was called out by a Pope, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were criticised by the Vatican in the 1960s for carrying out their affair, with their behaviour famously labelled “erotic vagrancy.”

If that wasn’t enough, the Cleopatra actress faced a public booting when she had an affair with Eddie Fisher, who was married to her friend Debbie Reynolds at the time. Facing it all head on, Elizabeth continued to earn plaudits for her on-screen drama, earning two Academy Awards throughout her career, and raising millions for AIDS research in the later chapters of her career.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Madonna earns a spot on this list. Among her many monikers, she is often dubbed the Queen of Controversy for a reason. No stranger to scandal since the very beginning of her career—which launched with Madonna writhing around the VMAs stage in a wedding dress, essentially creating the trope of the shocking awards show moment and encouraging artists to follow suit for decades—Madonna’s scandals have been plenty, but they’ve never brought the Queen down.

Whether it was the scandalous coffee table Sex book, being condemned by the actual Pope (John Paul II) in 1990, being threatened with arrest everywhere from Canada (for her raunchy concert display) to Russia (for her vocal support of homosexuality), Madonna’s detractors have always said ‘this time she’s gone too far’ – but they’re always proven wrong.

Natasha Lyonne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the late 90s, teen star Natasha Lyonne was a rising talent, landing roles in the likes of American Pie and But I’m a Cheerleader. However, the star faced personal and legal struggles, and it looked like her career might not recover from arrests and health issues.

In 2014, she opened up to Rolling Stone about her experiences “in the underbelly of society" where she says she “ spent a lot of time in various holding cells. As wild as I was, when the cops show up, and suddenly you’re being handcuffed, it’s so deeply shocking and terrifying, the loss of freedom.”

Natasha’s career has only gone from strength to strength after conquering her demons, though, with star turns in the likes of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and the popular crime series, Poker Face.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since the waif-like figure of Kate Moss debuted on the billboards in the 90s, she changed the face of fashion forever. She wasn’t the archetypal supermodel, but her unique look and rock edge transformed the industry. The rebel model, however, faced ruin in 2005 when a British tabloid published photos of the supermodel allegedly using drugs at a party. The aftermath saw Kate lose many high-profile contracts, and she addressed this for the first time during a 2022 Desert Island Discs episode.

Kate, who was never charged with an offence, shared how the scandal made her feel ”sick and…quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs. So, for them to focus on me, and to try to take my daughter away, I thought was hypocritical… I had to apologise really, if people were looking up to me.”

Reforming her image, Kate made an impressive comeback and remains one of the most sought after models. In fact, she’s even continuing to accomplish some career firsts, decades into her career. In 2024, Kate made her debut during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Donatella Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unapologetically glamorous and a force of nature, Donatella Versace’s whole life feels like it could be ripped from the pages of a screenplay. From being part of her brother’s burgeoning Italian fashion empire to then taking control of the company after his shocking assassination in 1997, Donatella has always felt like part of the culture.

While she embodies glamour and feminine power, it was in 2005 that the lifestyle caught up with her, and Donatella was admitted to rehab for a cocaine addiction. A move that proved to be for the best as she rebounded and continued to take Versace to new heights, staying on as the Creative Director until 2025.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah, Duchess of York is no stranger to a touch of scandal – but she always finds a way to remedy and rise above. From the infamous paparazzi pictures of her financial adviser nibbling on her toes (which were reportedly published in the papers while Sarah was staying at Balmoral, making for an awkward family holiday) to the ‘cash-for-access’ furore where Sarah was trapped by undercover reporters alleging to be able to make connections to Prince Andrew, the Duchess has taken these lessons with aplomb. She said in a 2011 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, "I was very grateful for being in that position in a way, because when I hit rock bottom it woke me up.”

The Duchess has reclaimed her reputation, working hard to become a successful author, and it seems her loyalty to the royals earned her a spot in their good books again, with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s surviving Corgis being given to Sarah after her passing.

Robert Downey Jr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his debut into acting in the 1990s, substance abuse problems saw Robert Downey Jr seek treatment in a rehab facility. However, he would later be fired from Ally McBeal when further issues arose. As problems persisted, he would spend a year at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison on drug charges. He stayed in a court-ordered drug treatment and has maintained his sobriety since 2003, and has turned scandal into one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories.

From fronting the billion dollar Marvel franchise to earning praise for his work in serious dramas, he is proof that second chances are possible, and that doing the hard work to start over can be worth it. Robert Downey Jr’s career reached new heights in 2024 when he collected the Academy Award for his work in Oppenheimer.

Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She’s arguably one of the most famous women of all time, and a bona fide American icon, but Marilyn Monroe’s scandals and controversies are almost as well known as her trademark looks and defining film roles. However, it would be too easy – and too dismissive of her talent – to reduce her to her tragedies. If anything, Marilyn Monroe was a pioneer.

When her star was on the rise, she was threatened with ruin over nude calendar photos she had taken as a struggling actress. Instead of being ashamed or blackmailed over these photos, Marilyn embraced them, and in return, the public applauded her attitude.

Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once Disney’s golden girl, Miley Cyrus had slowly begun shedding the Hannah Montana image in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with some minor scandals including a magazine cover shoot showing the teen star in bed shirtless with a sheet draped over her. But nothing would compare to the global attention her 2013 VMAs performance would have.

Wearing a beige coloured bikini, a giant foam finger and not much else, Miley shocked the world by twerking on Robin Thicke and sticking her tongue out all over the place. Many thought she’d gone too far trying to shed her Disney image, and Miley has reflected on what the moment meant for her.

“Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever," she said in an interview for Wonderland magazine's spring 2018 issue. "It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger. If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great.”

After the twerking and the antics, Miley has since transformed again into a more mature, relaxed rocker whose 2023 single, Flowers, earned her a Grammy and became the fastest song in Spotify history to surpass one billion streams.

Paris Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton, for some, encapsulated everything that was wrong with early 2000s culture. Seemingly famous for nothing, the star turned a scandalous adult tape into a media empire. Proving that she’s much more than anyone pegged her as, Paris has since rebranded – now a mother and a serious businesswoman, she lifted the lid on her treatment from the world in her book, Paris: The Memoir.

Tellingly, she revealed “The 'dumb blonde' was my armour. It allowed me to deflect the constant scrutiny and judgment." She has since used her platform to speak out on the abuse that private institutions for troubled teens can inflict on children and has become a global entrepreneur.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore has transformed a scandalous past into a thriving career as an actress and talk show host with her own show. While she’s sober now, Drew was involved with drugs and alcohol since childhood. She has been open about her past, revealing she was drinking from nine years old and taking drugs by twelve.

Nicole Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Richie was introduced to the world as a reality star - the best friend to Paris Hilton, she joined her BFF for the hit series, The Simple Life. However, Nicole would go on to suffer some public issues with substance abuse, with multiple arrests and incidents plighting her younger years. Not letting her mistakes define her, Nicole turned her life around, placing an emphasis on sobriety and wellness, and establishing a successful fashion brand.

Hugh Grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With his foppish charm and string of romantic-comedy classics in his repertoire, Hugh Grant appeared to be the very picture of charm and grace. However, his career and reputation hit a rough patch in 1995 when, whilst still dating Elizabeth Hurley, he was arrested for 'lewd contact' on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. At the time, Hugh immediately took responsibility, issuing a statement that said, “I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.”

In recent years, with the scandal well behind him and a thriving career, he’s cracked a few jokes about the incident. At the October 2024 premiere of his film "Heretic," when asked to say a few words, he cheekily said, “I have nothing interesting to add. Except that it is very nice to be here. Hollywood Boulevard has always been a lucky place for me."

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She’s sunny. She’s delightful. She’s an Academy Award winning star who has some absolute classics on her resume. It’s almost hard to imagine Reese Witherspoon ever putting a foot wrong, but the Legally Blonde icon did find herself facing a bit of bother in 2013, when she and her husband at the time, Jim Toth, were pulled over by police.

The Oscar winner was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct and her husband was booked for a suspected DUI. "It's just completely unacceptable and we are so sorry and embarrassed," Reese later said on Good Morning America, explaining that the couple had gone out to dinner and drank too much wine. "We thought we were fine to drive and we absolutely were not…We know better and we shouldn't have done that." All in all, a very minor scandal which Reese owned up to completely.

Joan Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1996, actress Joan Collins had a scandalous real-life lawsuit that could’ve come from the pages of her soap, Dynasty. The star was dragged onto court by the book publishers, Random House, accusing her of failing to turn in suitable books. Turning up the camp factor, Joan was no stranger to bringing the style and the sass to the courtroom – and it paid off. She won the suit and has gone on to publish over ten more books.

Ellen DeGeneres

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Ellen DeGeneres faced a different kind of scandal in 2022, when allegations about hostile work environments on her long-running chat show emerged, there was an earlier scandal that threatened to upend her career before it even got started. In April 1997, Ellen came out as a lesbian on the cover of Time magazine with the words, ‘Yep, I'm Gay.’

With life imitating art, her sitcom character, Ellen Morgan, came out in a now historic two-part episode. However, society wasn’t exactly welcoming back then. Sponsors withdrew, a bomb threat was called into the studio and stars of the sitcom – including Ellen and Laura Dern – found themselves blacklisted for a while. Ellen would keep breaking down boundaries, landing her chat show afterwards that ran for 19 seasons.

Eartha Kitt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With one of the most distinctive voices, Eartha Kitt was a purrrfect choice to play Catwoman in the 1960s Batman series, and her rendition of Santa Baby remains one of the all-time Christmas classics. Eartha would go on to be a Tony and Emmy winning legend who bounced back from the 1980s, but her career was stalled after she spoke out against the Vietnam War and found herself an alleged enemy of Presidents Johnson and Nixon.

Kristen Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The scandal involving Twilight stars and real-life lovers was so juicy it even elicited multiple tweets from a future President. That’s right, when photos emerged of Kristen Stewart and her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders canoodling, even Donald Trump got involved, with the future President sharing his thoughts on multiple occasions.

Kristen would release a statement saying, “I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob.”

Bygones appear to be bygones now, with Robert Pattinson welcoming a child with his model partner, Suki Waterhouse, and Kristen, who went on to garner an Oscar nomination for her work as Princess Diana in 2022’s Spencer, is dating Dylan Meyer.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She’s often been nicknamed a Hollywood Sweetheart, so it was rare for Julia Roberts to find herself on the receiving end of a bit of scandal. While filming The Mexican, Julia met cameraman Danny Moder. The two hit it off, but both were in other relationships.

And while they maintain they were not the cause for each other’s respective splits—Julia told Oprah that Danny “sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together,”— it was when they were finally together, Julia made a scandalous decision.

Julia’s choice to wear a customised-by-hand t-shirt reading ‘A Low Vera’ was interpreted as a subtle message to her partner, Danny Moder’s wife at the time (they were separated but reports suggest Vera was delaying the divorce).

During an interview with Oprah, the chat show legend wasn’t afraid to ask the Hollywood icon what it was all about. Playing somewhat coy, Julia’s response was, “You know what that was about? It was private… I stand by my T-shirt.”