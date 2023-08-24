The Prince and Princess of Wales set to take poignant trip on anniversary of Queen's death
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a poignant trip next month as the couple prepare to pay homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a poignant trip on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death
- The Prince and Princess of Wales will be undertaking an official engagement on the one-year anniversary of Her Majesty's death.
- It is understood that the royals will be in Wales on September 8, 2023.
It was announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be travelling to Wales in September to mark the Queen's anniversary of her death. The Prince and Catherine are set to visit St David’s Cathedral on Friday, September 8. While in Wales, they will lead tributes to the Queen and visit communities in South Wales.
The Queen had visited this cathedral many times during her reign and was the first monarch to visit the small town since the Reformation. The Cathedral has the Sovereign as the member of its governing body and there is a personal stall in the Quire of the building, which the Queen sat in on many of her visits to the church.
This date is additionally significant to the Prince and Princess, as they gained their titles on the same day as the Queen's death, and King Charles's ascension to the throne. This trip will pay homage to both Her Majesty and their new Welsh title.
A source told The Mirror that this visit may be tricky for the Prince and Princess. "It will be an emotional day for all the royal family, as well as many people across Britain, recognising this date," the source commented. "But of course for others, it will be just another day and life goes on."
Other members of the Royal Family will be keeping a low profile and not attending engagements on this difficult day. For the King, it will be particularly bittersweet as the anniversary not only marks his mother's passing but also the anniversary of the day that he became King.
It is thought that the King and Queen consort will stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at this time and mourn privately. Following this period, the King and Queen will get stuck back into work and will visit Paris and Bordeaux from Wednesday, September 20, to Friday, September 22, to celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France.
It was also recently announced that Prince Harry is set to return to the UK ahead of the Queen's death anniversary. This is because the Duke is booked to deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London on September 7, just a day before the anniversary. It is understood that the Prince has no plans to spend time with his family, but will not be returning to California until after the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
