Prince Harry set to return to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Reports have suggested that Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next month in early September for an important charitable event
Reports have suggested that Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next month in early September, ahead of the anniversary of the Queen's death.
- The Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to return to the UK.
- Sources have revealed that the Prince will be coming to the UK for a brief spell in September.
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next month just the day before the anniversary of the Queen's death on September 8. The Telegraph reported that the Duke is set to, "deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London on September 7".
The Prince won't be jetting back to California immediately following the engagement as he is expected in Dusseldorf on September 9. Therefore it would make no sense to travel all the way back to the US when he is expected in Germany just a few days later.
The Prince is travelling to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, and it is here where he will meet up with Meghan Markle who will be travelling from Montecito.
This schedule means that the Prince may stay in the UK or Germany to mark the one-year anniversary of his grandmother's passing.
Although the Prince may be in the UK for this anniversary, it is unlikely that he will be meeting up with his brother or father while he is back. The Telegraph explained, "he is not expected to see the King, who will be at Balmoral, or his brother Prince William, with whom he has not been in contact for many months."
Reports have suggested that the entire Royal Family are currently arriving at Balmoral Castle in order to spend time together during the summer holidays. ITV News Editor Chris Ship wrote on Twitter, "The King’s wider family gathering at Balmoral now he’s officially started his stay at the Castle. Princess Eugenie arrived with her children today. Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family also seen today. Prince and Princess of Wales due this week."
The King has already been attending engagements in Scotland this week and just a few days ago King Charles greeted a special Balmoral guest as he took on a traditional duty with the late Queen Elizabeth’s prestigious title.
It seems unlikely that the Prince will make the journey from London to Scotland to stay for one night and then fly to Germany. However, the Prince may want to spend this bittersweet day with his family as they mark Queen Elizabeth II's passing. The Prince and Princess of Wales will not be in Balmoral on September 8, as they will be paying homage to the Queen with a pilgrimage in Wales.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
