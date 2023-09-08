Queen Elizabeth ‘sadly missed but never forgotten’ by fans as Royal Family mark first anniversary of her passing with ‘wonderful’ photo

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Elizabeth is “sadly missed but never forgotten” by fans as the Royal Family marks the first anniversary of her passing with a “wonderful” photo.

On the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death the Royal Family have shared a special post on social media in honour of her memory.

The post has really resonated with fans who took to the comments to share how “wonderful” the picture is and how much she is missed.

This royal news comes as King Charles shared a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the anniversary of her death.

As they mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing at Balmoral Castle on 8th September, this will no doubt be an incredibly poignant day for the Royal Family. King Charles will be honouring this anniversary “quietly and privately” whilst the Prince and Princess of Wales lead public tributes to the late Queen. It’s been claimed that King Charles’ major decision for them to do this “speaks volumes” about his trust in them and they’re reportedly going to issue a public message in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s extraordinary life and legacy.

Ahead of any public appearances, the Royal Family has also now shared a special Instagram post dedicated to Her Majesty with the caption, “In loving and everlasting memory, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022”.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Alongside it was a photo from the Royal Collection Trust and King Charles, Queen Elizabeth can be seen sitting in what appears to be one of the royal palaces. Resting arm on the sofa, Her Majesty is beaming at the camera and looks relaxed and happy - something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by some fans.

“Oh that heart-warming smile - a wonderful photo,” one declared. “Her gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dutifully served to the very end.”

Many were also quick to express sadness at her loss and shared how they felt that Queen Elizabeth’s dedication and historic reign will mean she’s “never forgotten”.

Someone responded gently, “Wow 1 year already sadly missed but never forgotten. Thoughts are with the family today.”

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Cannot believe it has been a year already. She is missed so much ❤️❤️,” another person wrote.

A third person described Queen Elizabeth as “A legend in her own time, and forever. Very much missed.”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan declared that she remained their “forever Queen”, adding that she was “beyond compare”.

This outpouring of both sadness and admiration for Queen Elizabeth echoes that which followed in the days after her death last year. The respect she inspired throughout her milestone reign was something King Charles reflected upon in his first address as monarch just a day after her passing.

“The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign,” he declared, before later adding, “I pay tribute to my Mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all.”

It’s thought likely that King Charles will be spending the anniversary in private reflection at Balmoral in Scotland before returning to England later this month.