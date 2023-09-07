King Charles ‘speaks volumes’ with major decision for Prince William and Princess of Wales
King Charles’ major decision could reportedly allow him to seek ‘solace’ privately as he prepares for a heartbreaking family anniversary
King Charles’ major decision for Prince William and the Princess of Wales to take on a big responsibility apparently “speaks volumes” according to a royal expert.
- His Majesty is understood to have decided that Prince William and Kate will lead a public tribute to Queen Elizabeth on 8th September.
- An expert claimed he “trusts and relies” on them and has suggested how King Charles could spend this first anniversary of his mother’s death.
- This royal news comes as we revealed Queen Camilla has a seriously funky handbag collection that includes a clutch shaped like a can of baked beans.
Since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales last year Prince William and Kate have been observed undertaking more royal duties than ever. As the most senior members of the immediate and extended Royal Family after Their Majesties it’s perhaps no surprise that they take such a prominent role in royal life. And King Charles’ major decision for them to take on an big responsibility this month has been noticed by the BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond.
Opening up to OK!, she expressed her belief that this “speaks volumes” about his relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales. On 8th September, Prince William and Kate will pay homage to Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her passing with a visit to Wales.
Whether in person or on social media, they’re also reportedly set to deliver a public message reflecting upon her extraordinary life and legacy. Whilst they take on this very public-facing role on this sad date, King Charles will be honouring his mother’s memory “quietly and privately”, possibly at Balmoral. Royal expert Jennie has claimed that King Charles’ major decision to have his son and daughter-in-law lead tributes to instead of him is hugely significant.
"The fact that he has asked William and Catherine to lead a public tribute speaks volumes about how much he trusts and relies on them to support him in all that he now has to do,” she said, reflecting on the close bond between His Majesty and the Waleses.
It is his “trust” in Prince William and Kate which will reportedly leave him able to spend this date how he chooses. Jennie has speculated that a hill walk and visiting one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite spots could be on the agenda for him.
"He finds great solace walking among the hills of Scotland, and that’s probably what he’ll do,” Jennie suggested. “Perhaps he and Queen Camilla will raise a glass to his mother in one of the lodges around the estate where she loved to picnic.”
She also declared, "Charles paid the most handsome tribute to the late Queen at the time of her death. She was, he said, an inspiration and example to the whole family. So he has already eloquently said his piece and now he will follow her example by marking the anniversary in the tranquillity of the Balmoral estate.”
Balmoral was known to be one of Her Majesty’s favourite royal residences and a key place where the Royal Family stay in Scotland. On the night before Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, the Royal Family also shared a special personal photo taken by the Duchess of Edinburgh (then Countess of Wessex) of him and the Queen during one of their many trips there, beaming and relaxed on the grass in the countryside.
Now King Charles’ major decision to continue to place immense trust in the Prince and Princess of Wales to lead public tributes means he can potentially honour Queen Elizabeth at her favourite places on this anniversary.
