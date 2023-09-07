Queen Camilla has a seriously funky handbag collection that includes a clutch shaped like a can of baked beans

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Consort Camilla has many beautiful handbags in her vast collection, but she also enjoys funky designs that make a statement like her brilliant clutch that's shaped like a can of baked beans.

Queen Camilla may be known for her elegant and timeless style, but she's also a fan of quirky accessories that make an unexpected statement.

Her unusual clutch bag shaped like a can of baked beans is one of her more outrageous pieces and we love how unique it is.

The women of the Royal Family are often known for sporting elegant ensembles that utilise timeless classics to give a feminine and chic look. From Pippa Middleton's mint green off-shoulder dress and Princess Catherine's similar elegant mint green dress to Queen Rania's twist on the timeless white button-up shirt and Princess Mary's floral midi skirt, there is no doubt that the style of these royal women is impeccable.

But that doesn't mean that they're not afraid to mix it up once in a while. Whether they add bright pops of colour like Kate Middleton did in a pale pink high-collared coat or they show off their personality with chic accessories like Princess Anne with her gold-buttoned coat and chic fedora, there's always some room for fun while still sticking to royal protocol.

Queen Consort Camilla is no different. She's brought many impeccable looks to the table throughout her time as a royal, one of our favourites being her gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination, but did you know she has a vast handbag collection that even includes a clutch bag designed to look like a can of baked beans?

(Image credit: Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The iconic clutch bag is from the brand The Rodnik Band who hand embroidered the design. For added sparkle, as if the design wasn't bold enough on its own, the bag boasts a myriad of sequins that catch the sunlight and bring some glitz and glam to the quirky piece.

To balance out the bold accessory, Camilla dressed in a pretty blue summer dress covered in a simple pattern and covered up with a cream blazer. So as not to take attention away from the clutch, she added only a simple strand of pearls and a pair of matching pearl drop earrings to the outfit.

The funky bag played into the upbeat theme of the engagement she was attending in London at the time. Back in 2014, Camilla unveiled a statue of an elephant that was erected in London to honour her late brother's charity The Elephant Family, of which Camilla is President.

Unfortunately, the bag style was a limited edition and is now sold out, but there are a variety of similar styles that emulate the kitsch baked beans design.

(Image credit: Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Anya Brands Baked Beans Small Tote | Anya Hindmarch £550 ($685.90) Made from Recycled Felt, this tote is sure to make a statement wherever it goes. While perhaps more toned down than Camilla's bright clutch bag, the design does make the baked beans bag more wearable while still being incredibly fun.

Anya Brands Ketchup Tote | Anya Hindmarch £1,195 ($1,489.78) If baked beans aren't your thing but you love the idea of a quirky handbag, look no further than Anya Hindmarch's ketchup-inspired handbag that is all glitz and glam.

When she's not carrying bags reminiscent of household brand names, Camilla usually chooses between traditional and contemporary looks from her vast handbag collection which is filled with high-end pieces from brands such as Chanel, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta.

There's no one style that Camilla seems to favour when it comes to her arm candy and she freely changes from clutches to cross-body to classic handled bags. Usually, these are all in neutral tones with the Queen Consort opting for black, navy and beige colours.

She has also become a huge fan of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite handbag brand, Launer. According to reports in PEOPLE Magazine, The royal family's history with Launer dates back to the 1950s when the Queen Mother purchased her first bag from the brand.

The Queen even wore one of Launer's handbags on her last ever engagement, something that Gerald Bodmer, CEO of Launer, was 'amazed' by. He told PEOPLE Magazine, "I'm amazed how she carried on carrying her bag with a walking stick. She [once] said to me, 'I don't feel dressed without a handbag.'"