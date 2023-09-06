Princess Mary's floral midi skirt and chic black detailed blouse is the perfect end-of-summer ensemble
Princess Mary's floral midi skirt and detailed blouse were perfect for an outdoor engagement in the warm September sun.
On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the Crown Princess Mary stepped out for an important royal engagement with her husband Crown Prince Frederick. The royal couple shared images of this engagement on their social media, which showed how they dressed respectfully in black for this memorial event.
In English, the caption read, "Throughout the day, the Crown Prince has been marking the Flag Day for Denmark's delegates. At Copenhagen Castle, Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess began the day by honoring fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Monument of Denmark's International Effort after 1948. Holmens Church later formed the frame of a memorial service in honour of Danish fallen in international service."
"In the afternoon, the Crown Prince Couple parade at Christiansborg Slotsplads, where among other things the Royal Lifeguard Honorary Command paid tribute to Your Royal Highnesses," the post concluded.
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
For the engagement, the Prince and Princess both wore black as a sign of respect. In the warm sunny September afternoon, the Princess ensured she stayed cool by wearing an Audrey Hepburn-style large sunhat from Susanne Juu which shielded her from the glaring sun. The future Queen also made her black ensemble as weather-friendly as possible and wore delicate shades of pink in her hat and skirt for a warmer end-of-summer look.
The Princess wore a black blouse from Hugo Boss called the 'Cilja -1'. Paired with this blouse she wore a printed midi skirt from Andiata, a belt from Celine, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi blush patent leather pumps.
The blush colour of the pumps brought out the pink flowers in the floral pattern in the Princess's skirt and in her hat, making this entire ensemble come together perfectly in harmonious colour coordination.
Although the Princess opted for a number of designer pieces in this look, this ensemble is actually surprisingly easy to replicate with high street brands, and may not cost as much to put together as you might think!
This looks is the perfect summer to autumn transitional look and can be dressed up or down according to the occasion.
