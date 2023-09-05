Kate Middleton just gave us a lesson on how to chicly dress for rain and it involves a midi dress

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If we're sure of anything in this world, we know for certain that Kate Middleton will always show up in style, regardless of inclement weather. Unfortunately, Kate had to brave the rain as she visited the Bahamas last year with Prince William, stepping out in the rain in a mint green chiffon dress and white pump heels.

Rain in the Bahamas is not as common as it is here in the UK, so the rainfall was a bit of a shock to the royals, leaving them both forced to make the clothes they brought for their royal engagement work, despite the dreary day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's rainy look consisted of a mint green chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait that hit just between her knee and ankle, as well as the Maya earrings (large gold textured hoops) from Nadia Irena that helped elevate the summery look.

In true Kate fashion, she also wore a classic pair of white Emmy London heels, solidifying that a good pair of Emmy London's really do work for any occasion - albeit, perhaps the Princess would have preferred her classic Le Chameau wellies for the occasion.

Although the pair got soaked when they emerged from their car upon arrival, they were able to have fun and make a joke out of it.

"We seem to have brought the weather with us!" Prince William joked after he and Kate had entered the academic facility.

The Duchess was also in good spirits, smiling brightly and quipping, "Oh my gosh, the weather—sorry we've brought England's rain with us."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess still got on and had a great day though, despite the rain. They visited the Sybil Strachan Primary School on the island of New Providence, where they were received by a Guard of Honor formed by pupils, the Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna-Martin, and the school's principal, Ricardo Rolle.

In an assembly with students and faculty, they enjoyed a performance from the school choir, and a traditional Rake n' Scrape band followed - all before the couple headed into a classroom to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic with students