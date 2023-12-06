Kate Middleton glistens in pink sequinned gown by Jenny Packham - and we've seen this gorgeous look before!

Kate Middleton's sequined pink Jenny Packham gown was a wonderful wardrobe choice as the Princess of Wales stepped out for a royal engagement with other senior members of the Royal Family.

On December 5th, the Princess of Wales looked incredible as she stepped out for the reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. The Princess looked incredible as she joined the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla for this important engagement. Princess Catherine wore the 'Georgia' sequined gown in pink.

In addition to her stunning gown, the Princess of Wales wore a Prada 'Raso' Minaudiere Clutch in Pink Satin and a pair of sparkly heels. The bejewelled heels were the Rania 105s from Gianvito Rossi and added a perfect silver sparkly to the look that complemented her Lover's Knot Tiara and her Greville Chandelier earrings.

The sparkling gown was actually a re-wear from the Princess who wore this look in June. Princess Catherine wore the romantic Lover's Knot Tiara alongside the sparkling pink Jenny Packham gown in June for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and the new Princess Rajwa of Jordan.

The Princess also owns the green version of this dress in addition to the pale pink version. In 2021, Kate Middleton stunned in the green bedazzled Jenny Packham gown at the Royal Variety Performance. It is this exact dress that she wore again for the wedding reception and the reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps, but in a pale pink hue that highlighted the blue sash she wore across her body to denote her royal title.