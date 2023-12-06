Kate Middleton glistens in pink sequinned gown by Jenny Packham - and we've seen this gorgeous look before!
Kate Middleton's sequined pink Jenny Packham gown was the perfect luxury look as the Princess of Wales stunned at an important event in London
Kate Middleton's sequined pink Jenny Packham gown was a wonderful wardrobe choice as the Princess of Wales stepped out for a royal engagement with other senior members of the Royal Family.
On December 5th, the Princess of Wales looked incredible as she stepped out for the reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. The Princess looked incredible as she joined the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla for this important engagement. Princess Catherine wore the 'Georgia' sequined gown in pink.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
In addition to her stunning gown, the Princess of Wales wore a Prada 'Raso' Minaudiere Clutch in Pink Satin and a pair of sparkly heels. The bejewelled heels were the Rania 105s from Gianvito Rossi and added a perfect silver sparkly to the look that complemented her Lover's Knot Tiara and her Greville Chandelier earrings.
Get Kate Middleton's look
Jenny Packham
RRP: £3,780 | Jenny Packham. Glittering sequins adorn a tulle backdrop and a band of crystals highlight the slim waistband. Browse our fine jewelry edit to find the perfect jewels to accompany it.
Amazon
RRP: £41.99 | Amazon. The elegant evening clutch purse provides plenty of style for any special events. It has a detachable shoulder strap that creates two ways to carry. Super light, sturdy, and durable
The sparkling gown was actually a re-wear from the Princess who wore this look in June. Princess Catherine wore the romantic Lover's Knot Tiara alongside the sparkling pink Jenny Packham gown in June for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and the new Princess Rajwa of Jordan.
The Princess also owns the green version of this dress in addition to the pale pink version. In 2021, Kate Middleton stunned in the green bedazzled Jenny Packham gown at the Royal Variety Performance. It is this exact dress that she wore again for the wedding reception and the reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps, but in a pale pink hue that highlighted the blue sash she wore across her body to denote her royal title.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Is it bad to sleep with a dehumidifier on all night? Experts reveal the truth
Should you sleep with a dehumidifier on? We turn to experts to see what is recommended
By Rachael Phillips Published
-
The 18 best Christmas gifts for yoga and Pilates lovers, recommended by yogis
Browse our editor-approved list of gifts for yoga and Pilates lovers which they'll actually use and appreciate
By Hannah Holway Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won't be 'spoilt' by their parents this Christmas
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won't be 'spoilt' by their parents this Christmas as the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to keep their 'feet on the ground'
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is taking after her in this sweet way
Kate Middleton revealed Princess Charlotte is taking after her with one of her special interests
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton follows in Queen Camilla’s footsteps in the most fun way
The Princess of Wales has followed Queen Camilla’s lead with her latest visit - and Louis and Charlotte joined in
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton has 3 must-have winter accessories -and they're perfect for snowy weather
Kate Middleton's favourite winter accessories are perfect for the snowy weather...
By Laura Harman Published
-
Body language expert reveals how William and Kate are really feeling about latest bombshell claims
How are the Prince and Princess of Wales handling the new wave of claims from a royal book? A body language expert tells us
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton makes a case for cape sleeves in gorgeous teal dress at the Royal Variety Show
Kate Middleton's gorgeous teal gown with cape sleeves made a stunning statement as royals attended the Royal Variety Show
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton stuns in forest green wardrobe staple she has in so many colours for very special royal meeting
Kate Middleton's forest green wardrobe staple was the perfect winter look on the Princess as she met with members of the Swedish Royal Family
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal fashion is 'Diana cosplay' that's become a 'staple' in the Firm, royal expert claims
A royal expert has said that 'Diana cosplay' inspires Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe, so 'Diana's shine rubs off on them'
By Laura Harman Published