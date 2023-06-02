Princess Catherine's romantic Lover's Knot Tiara stuns alongside sparkling pink Jenny Packham gown at Royal Wedding

Princess Catherine's Lover's Knot Tiara was the perfect royal diadem as she attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and the new Princess Rajwa of Jordan.

The Princess of Wales was one of the many royal guests at the wedding of Jordan's heir to the throne.

For this event, the Princess wore two stunning pink gowns, one for the ceremony and another for the reception.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a royal wedding on Thursday, June 1, 2023, as representatives of the Royal Family. The royal couple was joined by a number of other members of the extended Royal Family, and even some of the Middletons.

The Princess wore two looks for this event. For the ceremony, Kate Middleton's Elie Saab gown delighted royal fans as she wore the same designer as the bride. The Princess also wore this look with soft bouncy curls and a side parting, which she switched up for a straight sleek look for the second look of the day when the guests returned for the reception.

For her second look, the Princess changed into an evening gown with a little more glitz and glamour in a figure-hugging dress. The Princess wore a Jenny Packham ‘Georgia’ Sequined Gown in pale pink. Kate accessorized this look with silver and white gold jewelry which included the Greville Chandelier Earrings which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The late Queen was snapped in these decadent Cartier earrings on many occasions throughout her life and they are now a priceless heirloom owned by the Royal Family.

Fans of the Princess may recognize this Jenny Packham gown as the Princess owns the green version of this dress in addition to the pale pink version.

In 2021, Kate Middleton stunned in the green bedazzled Jenny Packham gown at the Royal Variety Performance. It is this exact dress that she wore again for the wedding reception, but in a pale pink hue that highlighted the blue sash she wore across her body to denote her royal title.

In a romantic twist, the Princess also wore the Lover's Knot Tiara. Queen Mary commissioned the piece in 1914, and was made by the House of Garrad. The tiara features pearls and diamonds owned by the family. Following Queen Mary’s death in 1953, the tiara was then passed down to Queen Elizabeth II. In 1981, she reportedly loaned the Lover’s Knot tiara to Princess Diana as a wedding gift.

The Princess of Wales seems to have a preference for this diadem when it comes to formal engagements and has been pictured wearing it many times since joining the Royal Family. The name for this piece also could suggest that the Princess has a rather romantic side and suggests that she saw this tiara as the perfect piece to wear to a royal wedding.