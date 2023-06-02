Kate Middleton is 'teaching' William to follow a 'radical new way of parenting'

Kate Middleton is teaching Prince William to be a 'different kind of parent' with 'radical' methods of parenting, according to a royal insider.

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A royal author has now claimed that Kate, who is passionate about early years, is 'teaching William a new way of parenting.'

Kate Middleton's work around early years development is thought to influence the way she parents her own three children - and William is following her lead.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has commented on how Kate’s parenting methods are "revolutionary", where there is “mutual respect, understanding, and patience” between parent and child.

She told OK! that this way of parenting "is about letting them express those emotions and sitting down to discuss them with the child, rather than ignoring the turmoil that growing up so often involves."

She added how the Princess of Wales will be teaching her husband William these parenting techniques, explaining, “It is fantastic and I believe Catherine will very much be the leader in this and William will be the follower, he will have been learning from Catherine how to be a different kind of parent.”

And when it comes to the Wales' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Jennie said she believes they are being brought up with “mutual respect, good manners” with Kate and William “explaining why good manners are important and that kindness begets kindness and that inclusivity should be natural."

She added that this parenting style is “all about positivity," continuing, "The other important word is preventative, which Kate has used a lot, and she believes in so strongly."

Kate's aim is to “prevent so much mental anguish turmoil or addictive habits or various troubles that might come along in adulthood" by dealing with emotions in the early years of a child’s life.

Kate has previously revealed that, like many of us, she also feels mum guilt when it comes to juggling being a hands-on mother alongside her busy royal role.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the Princess of Wales opened up about parenting. When asked if she felt mum guilt, she replied, "Yes absolutely - and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying."

The royal went on to explain that being a parent is "a constant challenge" and she feels guilty when her children ask her why she doesn't always drop them off at school.

Kate said, "Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'

"It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."