Kate Middleton and King Charles 'disagree' when it comes to Prince George's role in the Royal Family - but Queen Camilla stays out of it

Kate Middleton and her father-in-law, King Charles, sometimes 'disagree' over Prince George's role within the Royal Family, but Queen Camilla 'doesn't intervene.'

Kate Middleton and King Charles have differing views over how to manage Prince George's role within the Royal Family.

According to a royal source, Kate insists on having a say in what George will or will not do.

In other royal news, The Prince and Princess of Wales touch down in Jordan ahead of exciting royal wedding.

Prince George is second-in-line to the throne in the royal line of succession, behind his father Prince William, so it's no wonder that there is talk behind the scenes of the nine-year-old taking on a more prominent role within the Royal Family.

However, it seems that his mother, the Princess of Wales, and grandfather, King Charles, have some slight disagreements over what his role should entail.

A royal source told OK, "Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II’s belief that royals should ‘never complain, never explain."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They added, "However, they’re very different when it comes to how they think the monarchy should operate in 2023.”

One example is that King Charles is apparently a fan of the idea of sending George to boarding school. He attended boarding school himself, as well as his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

However, Kate is not a fan and therefore George, as well as his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, don't board at Lambrook school.

The Princess of Wales is also thought to be desperately trying to avoid the dreaded “heir and spare” dynamic with her offspring that has plagued William and Harry, so she wants her three children to be treated as equals.

(Image credit: Getty)

With Prince George being the eldest, Kate is said to be open to him taking on a more expansive role within the royal family, but only if she "signs it off", the royal source has said.

"To her, the King’s word is not final when it comes to her children. She’s been very clear about that. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it," the insider added.

The royal source also explained how William and Kate "know that when George reaches his teens, they’ll have less of a leg to stand on, so for the next three years, they’re going to protect him as much as they can." They added that for Kate, “her children’s happiness comes first."

And when it comes to these disagreements between the King and Kate, Queen Camilla opts to stay out of it. “Camilla is a fan of Kate’s, but she doesn’t intervene in these instances,” a source revealed. “She has to support Charles’ decisions as his queen.”