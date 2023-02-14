The royal link that proves Prince George and Princess Charlotte were always destined to go to Lambrook school revealed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A surprising link proving that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's attendance at Lambrook was always on the horizon has been revealed, much to the excitement of royal fans.

A royal link that suggests Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were destined to attend Lambrook School in Windsor has been revealed.

A senior member of the Royal Family paid a low-key visit to the school before the Wales children were even born, suggesting that Prince William and Kate Middleton were already aware of Lambrook's appeal before enrolling their children.

It’s no secret that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis underwent several major life changes last year.

From the Queen’s death in September to their relocation to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, 2022 was undeniably a chapter of highs and lows for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three adorable children.

One of the most widely reported aspects of George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Louis’s move to the Berkshire countryside, however, was their enrollment in a new school. Speculation about where William, 40, and Kate, 41, would send the junior royals heated up last summer after one outlet claimed that the couple had narrowed the choices down to four different academies.

In August, Buckingham Palace confirmed that George, Charlotte, and Louis would be joining Lambrook School in Ascot. Previously, George and Charlotte had been pupils at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea in south London.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's," the palace's statement read.

The move to Lambrook has been particularly significant for Louis, who, after two years at Willcock’s Nursery, has finally joined his older siblings at primary school.

(Image credit: Getty)

The arrival of the Wales's kids at Lambrook also marked the first time that the school had welcomed royal students in over a century. King Charles III and the late Princess Diana famously sent William and Harry to Ludgrove for their primary education, before enrolling them as boarding students at the renowned Eton College in Windsor.

It's understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales were intent on sending their own kids, however, to a co-educational school, so that they could all be under the same roof. The exact reason behind why William and Kate chose Lambrook, however, remains unknown - but the major decision could have been influenced by a trusted royal relative.

Prince Edward visited Lambrook in February 2012 for the official opening of its new Performing Arts Centre, which had been renamed the Diamond Jubilee Centre (DJC) in honor of the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. A longtime supporter of drama and theatre, the Earl of Wessex beamed as he unveiled a plaque marking the special occasion.

According to the school's official website (opens in new tab), he was also 'treated' to a lineup of musical acts, including solos from Matilda and Kes and a group chorus from Grease, during the exciting engagement. It's very possible that Edward enjoyed his trip to Lambrook so much that he gave the school a good reference when speaking with William and Kate. Guess we'll never know for sure!