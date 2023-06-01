The Prince and Princess of Wales touch down in Jordan ahead of exciting royal wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Jordan on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, as the couple prepared to celebrate a special occasion with a number of royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have landed in Jordan in the Middle East.

The royal couple is preparing to celebrate a special event for a fellow Royal Family.

This week, Royal Families from across the globe are gathering in Jordan to celebrate an extravagant royal wedding. King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein is set to marry his long-term girlfriend, Raja Al Saif on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

As members of the British Royal Family, the Prince and Princess of Wales are invited to this momentous occasion which is set to be a glamourous ceremony taking place at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

For Catherine, this is a return to a former home as she lived here for some time in her youth with her parents and siblings. The Princess has also shared her love of this country with her family as they went to Jordan on holiday in 2021.

The Royal Family's Christmas card from this year was even snapped in Jordan. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton's family Christmas card was labeled as 'insensitive' by royal fans.

Royal journalist Elizabeth Holmes also took to social media to share her thoughts about the royal image. "My guess is that they were intending to invoke Kate's childhood time in Jordan, Will's trip to the country in 2018, and its importance to Christianity," she said. "But the staging of this photograph raised a lot of questions about their travel and prompted discussions about colonialism," she added referencing the fur rugs.

For some time, it was thought that Prince William and Kate may have to miss this royal wedding in Jordan because of a very sweet reason.

We thought we probably wouldn't see Kate Middleton after an intense coronation schedule as she was set to spend some quality time with her children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ school's half-term is taking place this week and the royal parents often like to line up their schedules so they can take a break with the children.

On Friday, May 26 Lambrook School broke up for half-term, with the children returning on Monday, June 5. The wedding is today, June 1, meaning the royal parents have had to cut their holidays with their children down to attend this engagement.

Of course, as Prince William is the heir to the throne and Catheirn will one day be Queen, it is these types of engagements they must attend in order to maintain good relationships and diplomacy with other Royal Families.