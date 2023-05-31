The intriguing reason Princess Charlotte might not ‘want’ to be ‘burdened’ with future titles

Princess Charlotte might not “want” to be “burdened” with future titles according to a royal expert amid speculation about which ones she could receive one day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter could possibly choose to remain simply “Princess Charlotte” in future.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has expressed her belief that Princess Charlotte certainly “won’t want” to be granted any more titles one day.

She might be only eight years old but Princess Charlotte is one of the most high-profile of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren. She’s one of only five of them to have a Prince or Princess title and is third in the royal line of succession. In recent years speculation has arisen over which additional titles Princess Charlotte could receive in the future. However, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Princess Charlotte might not “want” to be “burdened” with any more.

Currently styled as HRH Princess Charlotte of Wales, some reports have suggested that the young royal could potentially be made Duchess of Edinburgh in her own right. Prince Edward and Sophie became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March after months of rumors that King Charles could decide to bestow the title upon his granddaughter.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As per Express.co.uk, royal author Robert Jobson has alleged in Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, that His Majesty apparently “made it clear” that he wishes the title to go to Princess Charlotte when it returns to the crown upon Prince Edward’s death. It’s also been suggested that Princess Charlotte could be granted the Princess Royal title after Princess Anne’s passing and when Prince William is King.

This title is typically granted to the eldest daughter of the monarch and Jennie Bond thinks this is more “traditional”. But she also expressed her belief to OK! that modernization of the monarchy might mean Princess Charlotte ends up not wanting either title.

Jennie explained, "I think we will be in a very modern era when the time comes. I question whether Charlotte will want to be burdened with more titles. She might be a working woman by then. Things could change so much in the next generation.”

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Debating the two rumored titles, the former royal correspondent described Princess Royal as the “natural option”. She added that this is “the much more traditional route that the eldest daughter becomes Princess Royal”.

"But I also think that she might just feel she wants to remain as just Princess Charlotte,” Jennie said. “We've got William and Catherine who quite often tell the public to call them by their first names, so maybe their daughter will follow suit. Perhaps Charlotte will not even use the Princess title by the time she's grown up and definitely won't want to be burdened with more titles."

So it seems that the royal expert believes it’s at least possible Princess Charlotte could go simply by “Charlotte” one day and might not be eager for more titles.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Jennie has also previously likened Princess Charlotte to her great-aunt Princess Anne who famously turned down the offer of any titles at all for her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Jennie declared to OK!, “I would anticipate that she'll grow up and go to university and then I think she will probably have the same work ethic as Princess Anne, in that she'll have that no nonsense attitude and get on with the job in hand."