Duchess Sophie shakes things up with one-shouldered lace gown in major move away from her usual style

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, recently stepped out of her comfort zone and wore a figure-hugging gown that showed her unique sense of style.

Duchess Sophie's one-shouldered lace gown was the perfect evening look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a ball in London as part of her role as Royal Patron.

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh looked wonderful as she stepped out in a burgundy gown for a recent engagement in London. The Duchess is the patron of The Oscar Foundation and attended the event in this capacity. The Oscar Foundation works with low-income communities in India and provides access to education and life skills.

According to the charitable organization, the theme for the event was, "black tie with a hint of spice was the theme for the first OSCAR Foundation Fundraising ball." Sophie seemed to nail this with her daring look and highly accessorized ensemble.

Duchess Sophie's one-shouldered lace gown was the perfect look for this event as she wore a floor-length gown with a white lining and a deep burgundy lace overlay. The dress was a close fit and showed off the Duchess' wonderful figure. The one-shoulder look also showed off a little more skin than we are used to seeing on the Duchess, which was an exciting change. The dress worn by Sophie was from Emilio Pucci but is sadly no longer stocked by the brand.

Delighted to host @OSCAR_fdn's amazing Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GVCO at the first @OSCAR_fdn Ball, London. 250 guests enjoyed an Indian dinner, a spirited auction, live music & dancing with @HDHAMIMUSIC & talks from OSCAR's @ashokrathod04 @LuMagrawPR #charity

Fans loved this look on the Duchess and many took to social media to complement Sophie. "The Duchess of Edinburgh has become one of the most dependable, loved and stylish members of the Royal Family. Sophie is a gem," said one fan.

"Sophie looking absolutely Glorious in Boysenberry at the First Oscar International Ball," said another. "She looks better than ever!" said another.

However, others were less convinced by the look and felt that the lining and the overlay clashed in color. "Sophie looks great here, love her hair and bracelets, also love the dress but agree a different coloured lining would have been better. However its still a lovely appearance from her," said one fan.

"I don't really care for dresses like this lined in white, but other than that this look is perfect!" said another.

Complementing this look, Sophie wore a gold Sophie Habsburg Clutch and Swarovski crystal drop earrings. She also wore a selection of seven gold bangles on her wrist. The Duchess's bangles were a style tip from Kate Middleton and were studded with multicolored gemstones. The bracelets were the brand Halcyon Days and are available in a selection of different colors and the Duchess wore bracelets featuring amethysts, diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and pearls.