Kate Middleton steps out in striking all-white outfit walking hand-in-hand with George, Charlotte, and Louis for 2023 Together at Christmas Carol Service
Princess of Wales and her family attended the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on 8 December
Kate Middleton wore an incredible all white ensemble for the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service, which Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte attended with their mother and Prince William.
Every year, Westminster Abbey hosts the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service, which Kate Middleton always attends. The last few years, she's worn stunning winter ensembles, including a classic maroon wrap dress which was debuted at the 2022 carol service. Each year, she dons a classic, festive outfit - and for 2023's concert, which will be available to stream on ITV on Christmas Eve, she pulled out a white wintery stop.
This year, Kate donned an all-white pantsuit, which was complete with a matching white duster coat that she threw over the top of the outfit.
To match with her wintery-white ensemble, she sported a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels, also in a white colourway. Finally, she accessorized with a pair of Van Cleef and Arpels dangling earrings that featured the brand's signature emblem (a brand Queen Camilla has also sported on numerous occasions), as well as a miniature white leather purse perfect for the occasion.
In contrast to Kate's winter whites, the rest of the family opted for darker hues for this event, with Princes William, George, and Louis wearing rather dapper navy blue suits. Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, wore a beautiful maroon tailored coat with a dress underneath, some navy blue tights, and a pair of ballet flats.
Festive dressing in whites has certainly been the name of the game for Kate this Christmas, as she also wore a stunning tweed suit for the promotional ad for this year's caroling service. With her boucle suit jacket, she donned a classy pair of diamond and pearl clad earrings which were the perfect complement to her winter appropriate jacket.
As the family walked into Westminster Abbey, George, Charlotte, and Louis paused for a moment to drop Christmas cards in a special postbox which contained messages for needy children during the Christmas season - following in the philanthropic spirit of their mother and father.
They also were greeted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle at the Abbey, where the children all shook hands with him before the caroling service began.
At the first carol service in 2021, Kate Middleton gave her first public piano performance as a royal, accompanying British singer Tom Walker as he gave a great performance of the song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” Supposedly, Princess Charlotte has also taken a liking to piano lessons, following in her mother's footsteps.
