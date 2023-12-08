Kate Middleton’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket is a masterclass in keeping both warm and stylish this Christmas season.

The best winter coats and jackets maintain a perfect balance between cosy and stylish and the Princess of Wales has just proved this again with her new jacket. Tailored to perfection, Kate’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket looked fabulous and kept her covered up on a chilly day as she delivered a special message from Westminster Abbey in ITV's recently-released trailer for the upcoming Together at Christmas carol concert.

Returning for a third time in 2023, this year's concert is with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. For her appearance urging fans to tune in on Christmas Eve when it will be broadcast, Kate went all-out elegant in a white Self Portrait jacket.

This was the only part of her outfit visible on camera, so it needed to make a real statement - and this it definitely did! Instead of opting for a traditional pearl necklace like we’ve seen her do for some formal occasions, Kate took a contemporary route as the jacket featured tiny pearl details.

These added a touch of classic glamour and trimmed the blazer-style collar and pockets. They also ran down the centre of the jacket and clusters of these pearl adornments made up the seven buttons on the front. The knitted fabric of Kate’s jacket helped to slightly offset the intricacy of these embellishments. Although still fabulously festive with the white sparkle running through the design, the fabric added a softness to the future Queen’s look here.

The choice of a white jacket with the sparkles is a great blend of a neutral tone and bolder detailing, making this a sophisticated yet still fun winter piece. It could easily be mixed and matched with other items, ranging from a jumper dress to a light knit and jeans or trousers.

The relatively high collar, long sleeves and long-line length also kept her quite covered up inside the historic abbey on this winter day, which is always great if you want to feel more cosy.

She echoed the decoration on her jacket with her pearl and crystal earrings from J.Crew and kept her glossy brunette hair down but pushed back over her shoulders, allowing the jacket to do all the talking.

The Princess of Wales’s choice to wear a boucle jacket covered with pearl adornments is stunning and she’s known to be a fan of wearing real pearl jewellery too. Whether it’s her more affordable £70 Shyla pearl hoops or the late Princess Diana’s magnificent pearl drop earrings, pearls are a staple in Kate’s collection.

Now she’s brought their simple yet chic aesthetic into her clothing too and many fans will no doubt be excited to see what she wears to the carol concert. This is being recorded on 8th December but will be broadcast for everyone to enjoy on 24th.

“Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society, during those crucial early years,” Kate declared in the trailer.