Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is taking after her in this sweet way
Kate Middleton revealed Princess Charlotte is taking after her with one of her special interests
Kate Middleton revealed Princess Charlotte is taking after her in a rather special way as the eight-year-old is developing an interest for some of her mother's favourite hobbies.
On November 30th, 2023, Kate Middleton made a case for cape sleeves in a gorgeous teal dress at the Royal Variety Show with her husband, Prince William, and visiting Swedish royals, Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria. The royals all looked incredible as they stepped out at this event and took time to chat with the performers who entertained them that night. In one conversation with a musician the Princess of Wales discussed how her daughter, Princess Charlotte, is taking after her in a rather sweet way.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
Per Hello!, during the event, Kate spoke with Chinese pianist Lang Lang about his performance with Lucy, a blind autistic musician who was discovered at a train station playing a public piano. Lang Lang said, "Her Royal Highness was asking me about how long we were practising together, and how we discovered Lucy." He added, "We were talking about how we found her in Leeds Train Station, and how everything happened magically and how I'm so happy to play with her."
The artist then revealed that the Princess of Wales said that her daughter was a keen piano player. "We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good," he said.
"Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practise a lot you can be like him.' So I’m happy to be helpful a little bit. It's really funny, I was like, wow, I'm sure she will do well at the piano. I think she is practising." he concluded.
Playing the piano is one of Kate Middleton's hobbies and she has shown off her talent in public on many occasions. In December 2021, Kate Middleton overcame nerves and stole the show with a 'beautiful' piano performance at the Royal Carol Service in London. Similarly, in May 2023, Princess Catherine stunned everyone with the most surprising appearance at Eurovision as she joined Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of the winning Eurovision entry of 2022.
Kate's musical talent suggests that the Princess has played a key role in developing her daughter's hobby and interest in playing the piano, and perhaps the youngster will take after her mother and perform in public at some point.
