Princess Catherine stuns everyone with the most surprising appearance: ‘This Queen can do everything’

You’d forgive Catherine, Princess of Wales for spending this weekend with her feet up. After all, last week, she and her family played a huge role in one of the biggest events in recent British history – the coronation of King Charles III. However, the princess delighted millions of fans across Europe when she made a surprise cameo at the 2023 Eurovision grand final.

Kate Middleton stunned Eurovision fans as she made a cameo appearance at the Eurovision grand finale

The Princess of Wales made an appearance in support of the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, playing an instrumental piano piece by Joe Price/Kojo Samuel

In other royal news, Zara and Mike Tindall have cemented themselves as the most relatable royals for this hilarious reason

The Princess of Wales surprised Eurovision fans on Saturday night as she took part in a short, instrumental piano performance during the opening sequence of the competition final.

It’s arguably the biggest audience Catherine has played the piano for to date, as Eurovision usually draws in around 180 million viewers across the continent.

In a message shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account, the Princess wrote, “A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning Eurovision entry. Enjoy the show Liverpool.”

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Though it may be her biggest audience, it’s not her first. The piano-loving princess - who has grade three piano and grade five theory - previously accompanied pop star Tom Walker on piano while he sang his previously unheard Christmas song For Those Who Can't Be Here during a 2021 carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which was broadcast on UK television on Christmas Eve, paid tribute to the work of "inspirational" people who served their communities during the pandemic.

For the delightful appearance, Catherine wore one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham in a classic Kate shade of royal blue.

She kept her hair down and wavy for an elegant look, completed with a pair of earrings that previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: PAUL EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate showed off her musical skills as she featured in a group performance with last year's Ukrainian winning group, Kalush Orchestra.

Kate’s performance was recorded in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle earlier this month, and is a touching way for the royals to show their support for Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia.

While the Royal Family famously try to stay apolitical, Kate joining forces with the Ukrainian group could be a hint that the royals are moving towards a more active stance when it comes to things they are passionate about.

In late 2022, William and Kate visited the Reading Ukrainian Cultural Centre, where she enjoyed conversations with Ukrainian mothers who’d been forced to move to the UK with their children, plus volunteers who run sessions at the centre.

On that same day, Kensington Palace announced that, through The Royal Foundation, Kate is supporting the Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, with her campaign to address the impact the ongoing conflict is having upon the mental being of Ukrainians. Kate convened a virtual roundtable meeting last week that brought experts together and covered a wide range of topics.

For her latest show of support with her ticking the ivories, fans on social media were blown away.

One wrote, “Kate Middleton’s surprise for Eurovision: THIS QUEEN CAN DO EVERYTHING.”

Another jokingly added that it was good but it wasn’t quite “jumping out of a plane with James Bond”, in an amusing reference to the famous skit the late Queen filmed.