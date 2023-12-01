Kate Middleton makes a case for cape sleeves in gorgeous teal dress at the Royal Variety Show

Kate Middleton's gorgeous teal gown with cape sleeves made a stunning statement as royals attended the Royal Variety Show

(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

Kate Middleton's gorgeous teal gown made an elegant statement as the Princess of Wales attended an important annual event in London.

On November 30th, 2023, the Princess of Wales looked incredible as she stepped out to attend the Royal Variety Performance with her husband, Prince William, and visiting Swedish royals, Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria.

For this event, the Princess looked wonderful as she wore a stunning teal gown from the designer, Safiyaa. The look made a very strong case for cape sleeves, which looked absolutely amazing on the Princess and may well be one of the best Christmas party dress looks which is right in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends.

The dress was the 'Destiny' Long Dress in Poseidon which retails at £1,745. The gown features a boat neckline with crystal trim, split cape sleeves and dramatic padded shoulders.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look may well have been one of Kate Middleton's best style moments as she paired this cape sleeve dress with a Jenny Packham sparkly clutch. A versatile clutch like this sparkly silver piece is one of the best evening bags to invest in, as it can be paired with so many different looks.

The Princess also wore a pair of her favourite heels, the Gianvito Rossi '105s' that she owns in several colours. Ensuring that her gown matched her shoes, the Princess opted for the teal shade suede pumps with this look.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The evening was a double date of sorts as Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, and her husband, Prince Daniel joined the couple at this event. The Swedish royals are currently visiting the UK and seemed delighted to be joining the royal couple at the Royal Albert Hall. 

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A photo posted by on

Princess Victoria also looked wonderful as she wore a fluffy black gown from Toteme. Her look was entirely different from the Princess of Wales's wardrobe selection and her hair was slicked into a neat bun while Kate's curly locks frames her face and highlighted her curtain bangs haircut. 

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


