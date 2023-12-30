Kate Middleton and Prince William share a previously unseen photograph of the Wales children

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared an adorable new snap of the Wales children in a poignant reel celebrating their best moments in 2023 on Instagram.

With a backing track of Harry Styles' hit tune As It Was, the reel is comprised of both personal and professional highlights for the couple and the rest of the Wales family, with a simple caption that reads: '2023 [tick emoji] Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year.'

The images and videos featured include Kate at Wimbledon, as well as William pulling a pint and stills from the King's Coronation, as well as the family's Christmas image.

As part of the montage, the Prince and Princess of Wales treated us to a new image of Princes George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte from Father’s Day, where the family had a special photoshoot to mark the occasion.

Fans commented on how much the children are 'growing up', with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): 'Prince William and Princess Catherine, thank you so much for sharing with us.

'Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis, are growing up. It is a joy to watch these precious children. Have a Blessed New Year.'

The Wales family's fan base were quick to comment in their droves on the Instagram reels, sending their well wishes to the family.

One royal fan wrote, 'Being a huge fan of Diana since the 80's, and foll wing her life, her boys have somehow are like my own kids too. It makes me proud to see William have a beautiful family.

'And Catherine has been a wonderful wife and mother too. I love their sense of duty to each other, their kids and to their country. Lady Diana would be so proud of William, too.'

While another commented, 'This year has been the one where we saw Catherine go from Duchess to Princess of Wales, the Monarchy couldn’t be in better hands.'

And a third wrote, 'Thank you for sharing this. What a busy year you have had. Raising awareness about worthy causes, the importance of Early years and Homelessness. I have also enjoyed all the pomp and ceremony on those special occasions.'

Wishing the Wales family a very happy New Year!