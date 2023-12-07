Kate Middleton's private moment with Prince Louis that 'touched' palace staff, revealed by royal insider
Kate Middleton's private moment with Prince Louis has been revealed by a palace aide - and it's a sweet moment that secured the Princess's popularity
Kate Middleton's private moment with Prince Louis Clarence House has been revealed as a royal inside recalled a sweet anecdote involving the Princess and her youngest son.
It has been reported that for a rather sweet reason, the staff at King Charles and Queen Camilla's London home, think very highly of the Princess of Wales. A royal aide recalled an incident when the Princess made an effort to visit the staff quarters at this royal residence and introduce them to her newborn son.
Per The Telegraph, a palace aide revealed, "The Princess of Wales is very popular with staff. I remember after Prince Louis was born, she popped into Clarence House, quietly knocked on the door of the staff quarters and introduced them all to the baby. They were really touched by that."
This isn't the first time that a sweet story like this has emerged about the Princess of Wales, particularly when it comes to her children. Back in 2018, the Princess of Wales visited the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London.
During the engagement, she bumped into the midwife who helped her deliver Princess Charlotte, Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent at St Mary's Hospital in 2015 and gave her a huge hug - forgetting about the properness that was expected of a senior royal at this type of engagement.
The Princess was also popular with the staff at Kensington Palace and had several playful moments with them when she lived at this royal residence. In 2018, the Prince and Princess of Wales had a playful fake snowball fight with their staff members who pelted them with fake snowballs after festive celebrations. The couple clearly had a good working relationship with their staff as they gave as good as they got and picked up some of the snowballs and started pelting them back.
