Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won't be 'spoilt' by their parents this Christmas
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won't be 'spoilt' by their parents this Christmas as the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to keep their 'feet on the ground'
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won't be 'spoilt' this Christmas says Royal Expert as instead the Prince and Princess of Wales have a different idea about Christmas presents.
There are so many Christmas gifts that whisper 'quiet luxury', but according to one royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be investing in any of these kinds of gifts this year and intend on keeping their children grounded with modest gifts.
Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond, "I think William and Kate are very keen to keep their children’s feet on the ground, so not spoil them too much at Christmas. But what parent can resist it, if the money is available? So I expect there will be some pretty cool boys' toys for George and Louis and something girly for Charlotte."
She added that the gifts will be made to encourage their children to go and play outside. "The gifts will probably be chosen to entertain them outside in the fresh air, rather than keep them glued to a screen," Jennie speculated.
The expert added that there will be lots of traditions being upheld at Sandringham House this year, such as opening gifts on 24th December. Jennie said the Royal Family, "will still maintain the tradition of present giving on Christmas Eve".
Jennie then detailed the tradition as she said, "The long table set out with a white cloth, white name cards and mounds of presents in front of each name. Then it’s suddenly a free-for-all all with everyone tearing open their gifts, which are usually chosen to amuse rather than impress. Singing fish, whoopee cushions, the dafter the better."
She added that for Prince William and Kate, they may choose to break tradition and give each other something sentimental this year. "Traditionally the adults give one another fairly daft presents. But I bet William and Kate will want to treat each other to something quite special after such a busy and successful year."
Jennie then detailed why this year will be different, with King Charles and Queen Camilla as the head of the household and festivities. "I think with Charles and Camilla as hosts, everything will be a touch more relaxed and informal than in the time of the late Queen. When you have lots of kids under ten romping around, it must be similar to the crazy chaos most of us enjoy at Christmas," Jennie concluded.
