The 24 best Christmas gifts that whisper 'quiet luxury' - hand-selected by the w&h team

Quiet luxury represents spending wisely on those essentials that can elevate your day-to-day, and the woman&home team is bringing that approach to our Christmas gift shopping this year. Whether it's an indulgent pair of cashmere socks or a long-lasting perfume that will make you smell expensive throughout the day, we've hand-picked products that are either tried and vetted by our team of experts, or at the very top of our personal wishlists for Christmas 2023.

Sarah Joan Ross Editor-in-Chief Welcome to our quiet luxury gift guide. You've landed in a place where you'll be able to find a curated edit of all the quiet luxury fashion, beauty, homes and lifestyle gifts the Woman&Home team have been testing, eyeing or buying this year. Don't worry; they may look straight out of HBO’s Succession; however, they certainly do not come with a horrifyingly expensive price tag. Luxury is capped at £250 or less - most come in under £100. You'll find thoughtful, understated gifts for her that offer an air of elegance. They will not only bestow joy at Christmas when found under the tree but will be cherished, life-long loves. In other words - you CANNOT GO WRONG with any of these suggestions. Happy Shopping!

The basic principle of a great quiet luxury Christmas gift is to buy your loved one something that would add an element of indulgence to their routine, but that they may not typically treat themselves to. Think cosy, failsafe fabrics and skincare-rich beauty buys that feel luxurious from packaging to application.

Our top 24 picks encompass all it means to be an elegant, put-together woman, and we've taken inspiration from some of our top affordable quiet luxury brands to ensure that all of our suggestions are under £250.

Quiet luxury home gifts

Tamara Kelly Lifestyle Editor The term 'quiet luxury' for homes and interiors refers to a more modest approach to luxury design. The aim is to create a sophisticated aesthetic that reservedly whispers luxury, rather than one that shouts extravagance. It's becoming an interior movement with longevity at the very core of the aesthetic, where fans are seeking a timeless appeal in the designs they choose. For this reason, the look is not going away anytime soon and therefore feels like a reassuring way of creating a more considered home to last for years to come – making it ideal for investing in gifts that will stand the test of time.

Quiet luxury beauty gifts

Aleesha Badkar Beauty Editor For me, luxury in beauty is all about having a healthy glow, wearing classic colours on nails and lips and always smelling great. Extravagant ingredients that feel indulgent to wear on your skin and nuanced perfumes that pay attention to the tiny details of every single note and how they layer together is the definition of luxury. A bold red lip, shiny dark nails, and a simple slick of eyeliner - all of that put together will ooze luxury every time you step out.

Quiet luxury fashion gifts

Rivkie Baum Fashion Editor Quiet Luxury is nailing an expensive aesthetic without the use of obvious labels and branding. While the easiest way to do that is by splashing on big-ticket items, you can actually get this look without breaking the bank. Opt for neutral colours, as these will always look the most expensive and won't go out of fashion. Fabrication is also key - you want items to ooze stealth wealth, so cosy cashmere, luxe leathers and other high-quality materials are the ones to invest in. Thankfully the high street now also has a great range of premium pieces, so whether your budget is £50 or £250, there is a Quiet Luxury fashion item that can help elevate your look in a jiffy.

Quiet luxury wellness gifts