The 24 best Christmas gifts that whisper 'quiet luxury' - hand-selected by the w&h team
Our editor-approved guide to the best quiet luxury Christmas gifts for home, beauty, fashion and wellness
Quiet luxury represents spending wisely on those essentials that can elevate your day-to-day, and the woman&home team is bringing that approach to our Christmas gift shopping this year. Whether it's an indulgent pair of cashmere socks or a long-lasting perfume that will make you smell expensive throughout the day, we've hand-picked products that are either tried and vetted by our team of experts, or at the very top of our personal wishlists for Christmas 2023.
Welcome to our quiet luxury gift guide. You've landed in a place where you'll be able to find a curated edit of all the quiet luxury fashion, beauty, homes and lifestyle gifts the Woman&Home team have been testing, eyeing or buying this year. Don't worry; they may look straight out of HBO’s Succession; however, they certainly do not come with a horrifyingly expensive price tag. Luxury is capped at £250 or less - most come in under £100.
You'll find thoughtful, understated gifts for her that offer an air of elegance. They will not only bestow joy at Christmas when found under the tree but will be cherished, life-long loves. In other words - you CANNOT GO WRONG with any of these suggestions. Happy Shopping!
The basic principle of a great quiet luxury Christmas gift is to buy your loved one something that would add an element of indulgence to their routine, but that they may not typically treat themselves to. Think cosy, failsafe fabrics and skincare-rich beauty buys that feel luxurious from packaging to application.
Our top 24 picks encompass all it means to be an elegant, put-together woman, and we've taken inspiration from some of our top affordable quiet luxury brands to ensure that all of our suggestions are under £250.
Quiet luxury home gifts
The term 'quiet luxury' for homes and interiors refers to a more modest approach to luxury design. The aim is to create a sophisticated aesthetic that reservedly whispers luxury, rather than one that shouts extravagance. It's becoming an interior movement with longevity at the very core of the aesthetic, where fans are seeking a timeless appeal in the designs they choose. For this reason, the look is not going away anytime soon and therefore feels like a reassuring way of creating a more considered home to last for years to come – making it ideal for investing in gifts that will stand the test of time.
RRP: £185 at The White Company
Because who doesn’t love the luxury of cashmere? A timeless cashmere throw in a soft shade of grey will always be in fashion for adding a luxe touch to any home.
RRP: £186 at SpaceNK
Diptyque is the crème de la crème of scented candles, the definition of a quiet luxury candle. So what could be better than the gift of a Diptyque candle than 12, to be able to enjoy a full spectrum of the signature scents?
RRP: £99.95, at Hotel Chocolat
Tried and loved by our Head of Shopping Millie, The Velvetiser is Hotel Chocolat's luxe at-home hot chocolate maker. It's the perfect kitchen toy for festive indulgence, and you can enjoy a range of flavours from mocha to peppermint.
RRP:
£179 now £129 at Lakeland
Another of the many kitchen appliances reviewed by Millie, our Head of Shopping, the Aarke Carbonator is the perfect carbonator that can be used to make everything from the tonic water for your G&Ts to a low-sugar soda. The matte sand colourway is particularly plush and stylish.
RRP: £90 at BedThreads
Our Head of Shopping has tried and loved these linen pillowcases from BedThreads. The scalloped edges elevate the already-sumptuous linen, and you can buy them in 10 beautiful two-tone shades.
RRP: £129 at Wolf&Badger
Wine lovers need to look no further than the Eto wine decanter. It comes in three colour finishes and makes a wonderful centrepiece, but it also features a brilliant preservation system that allows wine to be savoured over time.
Quiet luxury beauty gifts
For me, luxury in beauty is all about having a healthy glow, wearing classic colours on nails and lips and always smelling great. Extravagant ingredients that feel indulgent to wear on your skin and nuanced perfumes that pay attention to the tiny details of every single note and how they layer together is the definition of luxury. A bold red lip, shiny dark nails, and a simple slick of eyeliner - all of that put together will ooze luxury every time you step out.
RRP: £40 for 50ml at Merit Beauty
Not only does this look super chic in the bottle, but the healthy, dewy glow it gives once patted onto skin screams understated elegance.
RRP: £29 at Harrods
Worn by the beauty world’s elite, this is the ultimate luxury nail colour for the winter months and will class up any festive or cold-weather outfit.
I think the right red lip can elevate any look and, for me, this rich ruby red adds a touch of luxury - whether I’m dressed up or not. My absolute go-to for the festive season.
RRP: £235 for 70ml at Selfridges
My absolute favourite for special occasions, this is what I wear when I want to smell elegant and expensive - and maybe a tad sexy thanks to the sharp and slightly sweet cedar and saffron blend.
RRP: £155 at Net-A-Porter
This is a wonderful chance to try the benefits of Bader's award-winning skincare regime. "I've been applying the Face Oil to damp skin and it's helping to keep my mature skin feeling and looking supple and hydrated. So finding this beneath the tree would be a delight this Christmas."
Sarah Joan Ross, Editor-in-Chief
RRP: £65 at Net-A-Porter
“A stylish case perfect for weekend getaways, and even better when filled with the recipient’s favourite make-up, skincare products or beauty gifts - it also has a Gucci-esq feel without the hefty price tag.”
Sarah Joan Ross, Editor-in-Chief
Quiet luxury fashion gifts
Quiet Luxury is nailing an expensive aesthetic without the use of obvious labels and branding. While the easiest way to do that is by splashing on big-ticket items, you can actually get this look without breaking the bank. Opt for neutral colours, as these will always look the most expensive and won't go out of fashion. Fabrication is also key - you want items to ooze stealth wealth, so cosy cashmere, luxe leathers and other high-quality materials are the ones to invest in. Thankfully the high street now also has a great range of premium pieces, so whether your budget is £50 or £250, there is a Quiet Luxury fashion item that can help elevate your look in a jiffy.
RRP: £34.90 at Uniqlo
One of the best winter hats for women, cashmere in all formats is always a luxurious gift. Keeping you warm, without overheating, this simple style will pair with any winter coat.
RRP: £30 at Anthropologie
Snuggle up in these cute cable knit socks. Ideal for watching Christmas movies in and settling into a slower pace to kick off January. Pair with your warmest pyjamas for maximum impact.
RRP: £49 at John Lewis
As temperatures plummet, the best slippers become even more important and the a sheepskin-lined pair is a truly gorgeous Christmas gift. In a timeless chestnut and cream colour combination, you won’t want to take these off.
Purchasing jewellery is always a little trickier, but to tap into that Quiet Luxury aesthetic, don’t be afraid to keep things simple. A pair of gold hoops with a twist will go with pretty much anything in a capsule wardrobe.
The winter can play havoc on exposed skin, so a pair of sturdy and beautiful gloves will be a comforting and stylish gift this Christmas. Crafted in Nappa leather, these sensational gloves are lined in cashmere for the ultimate luxurious finish.
RRP: £169 at The White Company
The best cashmere jumpers are a real treat. Soft, warm, but never too hot, this unicorn fabric deserves a spot in every winter capsule wardrobe. Worth every penny, opt for neutral hues for maximum versatility.
Quiet luxury wellness gifts
When it comes to health and wellness, quiet luxury is all about looking after yourself on the inside and out. Mindful movements and activities that allow you to gently strengthen and tone your body will set you up for an energised and balanced day. It's about more than the look and feel of your attire and equipment, but investing in timeless and well-made products will allow you to embody the quiet luxury aesthetic in your wellness routine.
RRP: £99 at Curry's
Quiet luxury in wellness is about looking after yourself - and there’s no better way to keep an eye on your health and wellbeing than with a Fitbit. The Fitbit Luxe counts everything from your steps to the hours you’ve slept at night via the app, and with the Special Edition Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link bracelet option, you can have a tracker at an affordable price with a touch of luxury.
RRP: £90 at Sweaty Betty
A pair of the best workout leggings are a must in any quiet luxury workout wardrobe and it doesn’t get much better than Sweaty Betty’s Power range when it comes to support and style. These Boot Cut Gym Trousers are a flattering, high-waisted design, complete with two pockets, and sweat-wicking technology.
RRP: £40 at Swoof
For runners, hikers, or simply those who like to carry a travel coffee while they're waking the dog, the Swoof hands-free rope lead is stylish and also practical: a guaranteed way to elevate their daily routine.
RRP: £145 at Bamford
A stylish and eco-friendly yoga kit by a certified B corporation to help kick-start a pilates, yoga or meditation regime come January. This yoga hamper from Bamford is our health editor's top pick.
RRP: £95 at Sweaty Betty
From daily workouts to weekend retreats, this useful, stylish and sleek Sweaty Betty gym bag ticks all the boxes of quiet luxury with plenty of pockets for essentials, a separate section for shoes, and an external adjustable strap for your yoga mat.
Tested by our Head of Shopping Millie, the Sage Nutri Juicer Cold has a generous two-litre juice capacity that makes it perfect for preparing your juices for the week in advance. That stainless steel finish also looks gorgeous on any kitchen counter.