Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'wise' decision to protect Princess Charlotte
The couple's careful choice when Princess Charlotte was born has been dubbed 'wise' by a royal commentator for this sad reason
Kate and Prince William's “wise” decision to protect Princess Charlotte is something that many fans might not have realised.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a lot to consider already when it comes to raising Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. All three are still very young but they’re also the most high-profile of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren and are very high up in the royal line succession. When Princess Charlotte was born, Kate and Prince William made a very important decision to help protect their only daughter and help her navigate her future as a member of the Royal Family.
Speaking previously on Channel 5’s Secrets of the Royal Palaces documentary royal expert Richard Kay described Prince William and Kate were “wise” not to give Princess Charlotte the first name “Diana”. Many fans might’ve expected the couple to call their first daughter after Princess Diana, but the expert believes this would’ve led to Princess Charlotte frequently being “compared” to her late grandmother.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £9.95 at Amazon
Tom Quinn delivers a shocking, funny and insightful account of what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family. This book brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff and includes tales of royal mischievousness, including anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William.
As per The Mirror, he explained, "I think he [Prince William] very wisely decided not to give Charlotte his mother's name as her first name. Everything she did and said would have been compared with her”.
Prince William and Kate named their daughter Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, opting to honour both Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth with their choice of middle names. Richard believes that this was a clever move, as it ensured Princess Diana was represented in Princess Charlotte’s full name but without the intense comparison that might possibly have arisen from her being named Diana too.
“By giving Diana as the middle name, it means Diana is still there,” Richard continued, before going on to reflect on the many other ways in which Kate and Prince William honoured Princess Diana when Charlotte was born.
As reported by The Mirror, the royal commentator claimed that Prince William “likes the symbolism” and remarked upon how the couple “chose the very church Diana was christened in herself” for Princess Charlotte’s christening.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kate and Prince William’s “wise” decision that could potentially have helped protect Princess Charlotte from often being compared to Princess Diana is something that Prince Harry and Meghan later mirrored.
Their only daughter Lilibet has the middle name Diana, but the Sussexes chose to nod to Queen Elizabeth’s childhood moniker for her first name instead. Both Prince William and Prince Harry also nodded to their mother with their proposals to Kate and Meghan respectively too.
"He's made it clear he wanted Diana involved on the journey that he embarked on with Kate,” Richard said in the documentary, noting that he presented Kate with his mother’s iconic sapphire engagement ring.
Describing the ring in his and Kate’s engagement interview Prince William said, “It's my mother's engagement ring so I thought it was quite nice because obviously she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all - this was my way of keeping her close to it all.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry incorporated diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection into Meghan’s engagement ring to “make sure she’s with [them] on this crazy journey together”.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Jennifer Garner's secret to reducing fine lines is this plumping moisturiser – and it's less than £10 today
It's one of our beauty editor's top-rated products too
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel reveals how 'being comfortable with being messy' is key to playing Queen Charlotte
Ever wanted to feel like royalty in your everyday life? Golda Rosheuvel has shared her secrets to channelling a queen-level of confidence
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Prince William’s daring hobby and hopes Prince George won’t follow in his father’s footsteps with it
The Princess of Wales once revealed how Prince William's hobby used to fill her with 'horror' and he decided he'd have to 'tone it down'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s special role in Prince Louis’s bedtime routine at Adelaide Cottage is a much-loved family tradition
Prince William has revealed the adorable part he plays in getting Prince Louis ready for bed and it's something King Charles does too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall's tear-jerker moment that left Prince William 'blubbing in pieces'
The cousins have always been close, but Zara was left 'surprised' at William's reaction during one of her life's biggest highlights
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William shares new update on Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis during special trip
The Prince of Wales shared a short insight into Kate's wellbeing as he stepped out in Cornwall last week
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
32 candid photos of Prince William that show his goofy side
Prince William has shown us many times that he can be candid and goofy.
By Elena Kiratzi Published
-
The positive sign Kate Middleton is doing well in recovery as Prince William makes change
The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing 'preventative chemotherapy' after her cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'still loved up' 13 years on from the 'intense passion' on their wedding day
The Prince and Princess of Wales have always had a deep relationship and a strong bond, a body language expert says
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
There was a protocol mistake at Kate and William's wedding you might never have noticed - involving the Queen
There was an error when it came to following royal protocol for the Queen's arrival at the wedding
By Jess Bacon Published