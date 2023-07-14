Kate Middleton braves the rain in chic pinstripe blazer and ballet flat combo for family day out with George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton looked so chic when she stepped out with Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a sweet family appearance.

The Princess of Wales wore a beige pinstriped blazer and swapped heels for ballet flats as she stepped out with Prince William and the Wales children.

Princess Catherine teamed the smart blazer with a pair of chic cigarette trousers and showed she's not worried about rain frizz, rocking sleek, straight locks.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton made a rare fashion faux pas two separate times but we’re obsessed with the final result!

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a day out to Gloucester's Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday July 14th.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Striped Linen Blend Blazer, £59.99 ($69.90) | Zara Want to replicate Princess Catherine's smart blazer and trousers combo? The Zara Striped Linen Blend Blazer is a super similar and very affordable option - and the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe.

Flo Ballerina Pumps in Midnight, £75 ($145) | Hobbs London Upgrade your summer shoe stash with a pair of super simple yet totally wearable navy suede ballet pumps, just like Kate's.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children braved the drizzly weather for their visit to the airbase, where George, Charlotte and Louis were treated to an end of term treat, with the school year at Lambrook having come to an end for the summer break.

The family, who reside at Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle, were shown jets, helicopters and historic planes, greeted members of the RAF and even saw the C-17 transporter aircraft that transported the late Queen's coffin after her death last September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping things smart casual with her outfit, Princess Catherine stayed away from her collection of heels and closet of dresses.

The mom-of-three chose a pair of chic navy trousers and her dainty pair Emmy London Lulu Midnight Navy Flats, adding a lowkey, beige pinstriped blazer by Blaze Milano and a simple belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore the Italian-made Wind Pinstripe Double Breast Silk Linen Blazer over a simple white T-shirt and accessorized with a simple pair of gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace.

The future Queen Consort accentuated her glowing complexion with a make-up look consisting of the perfect pink lip, blushed cheeks and a subtle smokey eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's iconic brunette tresses even managed to stay frizz-free in the rainy weather, as her sleek, straightened look remained in tact even after standing out in the damp drizzle.