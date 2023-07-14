Kate Middleton’s rare fashion faux pas she made two separate times and we’re obsessed with the final result!

Kate Middleton’s rare fashion faux pas was something she made two separate times and we’re obsessed with the final result!

The Princess of Wales has previously worn the same blouse back-to-front and after the second time it seems that this could’ve been deliberate.

Although it’s not how it was reportedly intended to be worn, Kate Middleton looked beautiful both times in this purple top.

As the future Queen Consort it’s perhaps no surprise that the Princess of Wales has had plenty of majestic fashion moments over the years. So many of Kate Middleton’s dresses have become iconic and in recent months bold-colored blazers and pants have become more of a go-to for her. Kate’s first Wimbledon 2023 outfit saw her wow in a mint green blazer as she pushed her summer style boundaries. But this isn’t the first time the Princess of Wales has dared to be different with her clothes and Kate Middleton’s rare fashion faux pas back in 2019.

Visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center that March, Kate wore a silk blouse by Gucci. The gorgeous purple shade, pussy-bow detail and covered buttons down the back were paired with chic, black wide leg pants from Jigsaw. However, the blouse wasn’t apparently intended to be worn this way round…

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, the Net-a-Porter description for the Gucci blouse at the time described it as having, “fabric-covered buttons that run down the back”. The site reportedly also featured a picture of it being worn this way on a model, with the pussy-bow at the front and the buttons down the back.

This year Gucci has a blouse in a soft blue that also features buttons down the back and a pussy-bow at the front and is an incredibly similar design, perhaps suggesting it’s a staple for them. In contrast, Kate Middleton’s rare fashion faux pas saw her wear the blouse back-to-front with the bow moved over. The way the senior royal wore it the buttons and bow were both down the front of the blouse.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

It seems that despite this not being the way it was intended, Kate looked as stunning as usual in this purple blouse and went on to wear it backwards again. Whether or not it was intended the first time, it seems that it certainly was the second time when the Princess of Wales answered questions from fans in an Early Years Q&A in 2020.

Here she wore the blouse with the bow and buttons down the front again and this suggests that this is very much the way Kate prefers to wear the blouse. She hasn’t worn it in recent months but given her love for re-wearing her favorite closet items it’s very possible we could see it again at some point and presumably worn her preferred way.

And when it comes to Kate Middleton’s fashion all eyes will no doubt be on her if she makes an appearance at Wimbledon over the final weekend. Last year she wowed in a yellow dress for the Women’s Singles Final and a polka dot dress for the Men’s Singles Final and we’re excited to see what she could choose if she attends the finals again in 2023.