Queen Camilla's gold pyramid drop earrings mark departure from her usual style but they look great with a feathered bob
Queen Camilla's gold pyramid drop earrings were a show-stopping addition to her Majesty's recent look while out in Cornwall
Queen Camilla and King Charles stepped out in St Ives, Cornwall, on Thursday, July 13 for a very artistic royal engagement.
- Queen Camilla and King Charles were snapped enjoying a joint engagement on Thursday.
- The couple were visiting St Ives in Cornwall - their former namesake - for a very arty engagement.
The King and Queen looked joyful as they attended a joint engagement at the tip of the country in Cornwall on Thursday. The royal couple took a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden and enjoyed some of the artist's abstract pieces on the grounds surrounding the museum.
The King and Queen were snapped chatting with staff members at the museum and members of the public who had gathered to greet the monarch and Queen consort. While at the museum, they learned about the artist and the way the museum is enjoyed by the local community.
For this engagement, the Queen looked fabulous as she brought back her 'South West dress'. This dress is from the brand Cefinn and features three-quarter length sleeves and a tie waist belt, with the same classic yet elegant look that many of Kate Middleton’s dresses have.
The Queen also departed from her typical jewelry style and wore a pair of gold geometric dangly earrings. These were a stunning addition to the Queen's look and added a casual yet sophisticated style to Her Majesty's look.
Pyramid Drop Hoop Earrings (£31.00) $39.00| J&Co
Pyramid-hugging hoop earrings. Perfect for every occasion. These earrings are made from 925 Sterling Silver, which is nickel-free and suitable for sensitive skin.
LARNAUTI Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, Gold (£70.00) | John Lewis
These Iconic Larnauti pyramid charmed hoop earrings give an edge to your everyday style, taking your look from day to night.
Geometric Linear Long Chain Pyramid Earrings (£22.56) $29.35) | Amazon
For a dash of shimmer with striking geometric design, reach for these gold-plated sterling silver drop earrings. Lustrous, cut-out inverted triangles dangle from a long, delicate chain in a brilliantly modern style.
These structured earrings were a different style for the Queen who typically leans towards more traditional styles such as pearl drops or pearl studs. But we loved this look and think the artsy style was a great reflection of the arty engagement.
While it hasn't been confirmed where the Queen bought her gold pyramid drop earrings, they are certainly a trendy style that is available to purchase at a number of different brands. This means that you don't have to spend a great deal in order to emulate this fun look from the Queen! Of course, for Queen Camilla, all of her earrings will be styled as clip-ons as Her Majesty has not ever pierced her ears.
