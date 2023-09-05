Queen Rania stuns in an upgraded twist on the timeless white button-up shirt and jeans look for her birthday
The Jordanian Queen's birthday outfit proved to be a really chic one
Queen Rania of Jordan just proved that a white tee and jeans will always remain timeless in an upgraded twist on the classic style.
Queen Rania has proven to the world time and time again that royal style doesn't have to be boring. Sporting looks like this incredible white and purple embroidered dress with posh Jimmy Choo heels, as well as this fun pair of black chunky sandals (a perfect summer-to-fall transition shoe, might we add), she's constantly raising the sartorial bar - and one of her most recent outfits is certainly no exception.
While uniting with her family and closest friends for her 53rd birthday on 31 August, the Queen decided to go with a timeless, classic combination for her birthday outfit - a white top and some blue jeans.
Her top portion of the outfit consisted of a white t-shirt underneath of a stark white cargo jacket, which featured some silver hardware of buttons and other subtle fastenings throughout.
Her jeans also gave a twist on a timeless style, wearing a pair of light wash blue jeans from Khaite that had fancy silver buttons going up the sides of the legs, adding a slightly edgy aura to the outfit overall.
To accessorize her birthday look, she went for a light blue leather crossbody purse, and kept her jewelry extremely minimal, only wearing small silver earrings and a matching dainty silver necklace that complemented the silver hardware in the rest of her outfit.
In her post, she captioned the photo thanking her family and all of Jordan for their thoughtful birthday wishes.
"I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you! Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special," she said, referencing Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who accompanied the monarch on her special day.
Princess Rajwa has also been in the public eye frequently since her marriage to Prince Hussein this past summer, and many also regard the Princess for her fashion efforts. In the picture Rania posted of the two of them for her birthday, she's wearing a khaki jumpsuit, as well as a wide black leather belt and a pair of emerald and gold earrings.
Get Queen Rania's birthday look
Women's Military Anorak Jacket Zip Up Snap Buttons Lightweight Safari Utility Coat, $57 (£45) | Amazon
Breathable, lightweight and comfortable, this jacket will look chic with all of your fall outfits. Robust stitching and durable material ensure long-lasting use for all of your upcoming fall activities.
Khaite Danielle Studded Jeans, $680 (£541) | Neiman Marcus
These Khaite "Danielle" straight-leg jeans, featuring studded details down the sides, are perfect for upgrading any every day outfit, or for dressing up a more casual look.
