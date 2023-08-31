Queen Rania rocks a white and purple embroidered dress and some posh Jimmy Choo heels for royal outing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a woman of public service, Queen Rania of Jordan set out for a day of service on 30 August, and looked absolutely fabulous doing it.

Queen Rania brings the glamour and warm energy everywhere she goes - not just because of her stunning outfits and overall look about her, but her energy is so confident and kind, and she spreads her light wherever she goes. This was exactly the case yesterday, as she made her way to a small production kitchen in a village, where she met some local women and learned how to cook some of their native foods and was met with a wonderful reception from the locals.

Of course, for such an occasion, Rania still insisted on dressing to the nines, and so she did, sporting a truly fabulous late summer outfit that has us all kinds of inspired.

Being respectful of the culture, she covered her shoulders and legs fully, as the other women in attendance did - still though, she looked incredible, wearing a floor-length white dress that featured some lovely purple embroidery throughout. The dress also had a thin belt of that same purple hue that was featured in the floral patterns throughout, tying the whole Jordanian-inspired look together perfectly.

She also wore a very chic pair of Jimmy Choo kitten heels, which had a pointed toe and were embossed with a beautiful white and cream pattern throughout. Although these shoes are unfortunately no longer available to purchase, we did find a similar pair from Jimmy Choo that exudes practically the same vibes, as well as a similar pair from a different brand that won't make as much of a dent in your bank.

Amita 45 White Fishnet Mesh and Latte Nappa Slingback Pumps, $795 (£627) | Jimmy Choo Chic and feminine, the AMITA pumps are Italian-crafted in white fishnet mesh and latte nappa. This elegant pointed-toe style sits on easy-to-wear 45mm heels and is detailed with a light-catching JC pearl.

I.N.C. INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Women's Gevira Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps, $99 (£78) | Macy's Glitzy in sparkling rhinestone accents, the pointed-toe Gevira pumps by I.N.C. International Concepts complete dressy looks with elegant halter slingbacks and kitten heels.

With this stunning outfit from just one day ago, the Queen is celebrating her 53rd birthday on 31 August, commemorating so many achievements both personally and professionally - and her fans have been sending her love amid the momentous occasion.

"Majestic birthday energy! Happy Birthday!" one of her fans commented on one of her posts.

"Happy birthday, every year you are healthy and shining, our dear queen," another person said.