Queen Rania brings the glamour to Europe in highly embellished black dress and a gorgeous, bouncy blow-out

On a recent royal engagement with other fellow royals Queen Letizia and King Felipe, the Jordanian royal family set off to Europe to connect with their Spanish counterparts - and Queen Rania absolutely stunned in a black Dior gown for the occasion.

By now, we're all well aware of just how enviable some of the royal women's wardrobe pieces can be. From Kate Middleton's glorious orange, beaded bag, to Queen Letizia's pastel pantsuit, we're constantly in awe of the unique and stylish looks that royals across the globe are sporting. One woman who tends to get wrongly overlooked for her sense of fashion, though, is Queen Rania of Jordan - and the most recent look she debuted just proves we should all be keeping a closer eye on her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While visiting Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Spain on June 19, Queen Rania wore a truly magnificent black Dior dress to greet the Spanish royals. On the dress, pink floral detailing was placed in the midriff and décolleté areas, and she wore a pair of maroon pointed-toe heels from Manolo Blahnik to really bring out the pink and red hues of her dress. The Queen also wore a chic Fendi clutch for the engagement, walking head to toe in designer for the special royal occasion.

In a bit of a twinning moment, Queen Letizia also wore a floral dress, but hers featured a blue and peach-toned floral pattern - perfect for summer.

Although Queen Rania's Dior dress costs a pretty penny, we found a similar style that might suit your fancy if you're looking to recreate the Jordanian Queen's glamorous look.

While Queen Rania's sartorial display was impressive in itself, we also loved her bouncy blowout that she wore for the occasion - although let's be honest, her hair always looks amazing.

The Spanish royals graciously welcomed King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, and Prince Hashem of Jordan for their event-filled day which consisted of touring the National Heritage Museum, as well as having a lunch together at the Royal Palace. This event marked the first reunion for the Spanish and Jordan royals since King Charles' coronation just two months ago in May 2023, since Letizia and Felipe did not attend the royal Jordan wedding earlier in June.