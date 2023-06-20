Queen Letizia's peach and blue floral dress is pure elegance as she poses with fellow royal powerhouse
We're seriously obsessed with the Spanish royal's newest summer look
Queen Letizia recently debuted a stunning peach and floral dress while out on a royal engagement in Madrid, Spain.
Summer dresses, although an essential piece for any wardrobe, can prove to be difficult to shop for. Every body is different, and on those especially hot summer days when you need to make sure your dress checks all of your requirements, we all deserve to have a dress that makes us feel like a million bucks.
One woman who has this concept nailed is none other than Queen Letizia of Spain. From her boho floral midi dress to her petal pink blouse and white culottes, the Spanish royal certainly knows how to dress for the warm weather - and her latest look is no exception.
While the Spanish royals hosted a lunch for the Jordan royals at the National Heritage Institution at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Queen Letizia wore a truly stunning peach and blue floral dress with cap sleeves that was perfect for the occasion.
Her stunning midi dress was from Diego Estrada, while her pointed-toe, slingback pumps were from Carolina Herrera. For accessories, the Queen only went with a simple pair of gold hoops, as too much jewelry would have taken away from the complex and intricate pattern of her dress.
The Queen also kept her tried-and-true hairstyle, leaving it down in a fashionable blowout style - and also kept her makeup at a natural glam, highlighting her green eyes and the orange in her dress with some peachy-toned eyeshadow.
Although her specific dress isn't available to purchase (Diego Estrada dresses must be commissioned (aka, the Queen of course got the stunning dress specially tailored to her), we found a similar style that is perfect for any fancy summery occasions you have coming up this season.
Mahalia Dress, ASTR the Label, $148 (£116) | Revolve
This beautiful dress features a leg slit, complete with ruffles along the edges - as well as a stunning orange and blue floral pattern that is sure to stand out wherever you go.
Aside from Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI, the Spanish royals welcomed King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, and Prince Hashem of Jordan for their event-filled day which consisted of touring the National Heritage Museum, as well as having a lunch together at the Royal Palace.
This event marked the first reunion for the Spanish and Jordan royals since King Charles' coronation just two months ago in May 2023, since Letizia and Felipe did not attend the royal Jordan wedding earlier in June.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
