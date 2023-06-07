Queen Letizia of Spain's floral midi dress channels Princess Diana's summer-ready style - and we're loving it!

Queen Letizia of Spain's floral midi-dress is the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe and emulates the bold style of one of Princess Diana's iconic looks.

Queen Letizia of Spain has given us the ultimate summer style inspiration with her bold floral midi-dress for a recent visit.

The colorful piece is reminiscent of the late Princess Diana's floral dress that she wore during a 1992 visit to Spain.

Queen Letizia is always a vision, stepping out in a variety of beautiful looks that keep her right at the top of our list of summer-style icons. We loved her petal pink blouse and white culottes look worn in May and were obsessed with her floral midi skirt and white blouse combination. But her bold floral midi-dress from an engagement back in April is one that sticks in the mind as the perfect dress for any garden party, summer wedding guest outfit or simply as an elevated everyday style for when you want to make a statement.

Visiting the Andalusian city of Cordoba in Spain, Queen Letizia attended the third edition of Talent Tour and handed out prizes to the winners. For the engagement, she wore a bright and bold floral dress with puffed sleeves from the ready-to-wear brand Cayro Woman.

The Violeta Dress | $103.68 / £83.29 |Cayro Woman Recreate Queen Letizia of Spain's floral midi dress look with the Violeta Dress. Made of printed crepe fabric in a bright floral print, the banded detailing and adjustable tie waist make the silhouette truly spectacular.

Pastel Floral Dee Dee Midi Dress | $48.54 / £39 |Nobody's Child With a variety of orange, pink, blue and yellow flowers, the Dee Dee Midi Dress emulates Queen Letizia's bright and bold look. Featuring feminine fluted sleeves and a scoop neck, this piece is perfect for special occasions.

Floral Button Detail Midi Dress | $85.88 / £69 | Little Mistress With a subtle plunging neckline and ruffle detailing adding extra detail, this floral midi dress is dainty and feminine. The angel sleeves and frilled hem work to create a sweet silhouette that's still super wearable.

The Violeta Dress features a stunning gathered bodice design and a subtle waist tie that acts as a softer replacement for a belt and doesn't detract from or overwhelm the piece's bright print. With a simple neckline and short, puffed sleeves, Queen Letizia of Spain's floral midi dress is modest while still making an impact with its unique silhouette.

Queen Letizia paired the dress with a pair of pink pump heels and a simple, soft pink clutch bag that pulled out the pink tones in the dress' floral print. For accessories, she added a simple pair of white gold and diamond earrings, opting to forgo a necklace, possibly due to the higher neckline of the dress.

And she's not the only royal to enjoy wearing this kind of outfit as Queen Letizia of Spain's floral midi dress is also very similar to an iconic one worn by the late Princess Diana in 1992.

Princess Diana wore an almost identical midi dress to the one seen on Queen Letizia for a visit to Spain, with both looks boasting short puffy sleeves and tied waist detailing. Interestingly, Princess Diana was visiting the same region of Spain, Andalusia, that Queen Letizia was when she stepped out in this look, though Princess Diana stopped off in the city of Seville while Letizia was in Cordoba.

For Princess Diana's trip alongside the then-Prince Charles, the late Princess of Wales wore a blue floral midi-dress that featured yellow, green and pink flowers from the brand Bellville Sassoon.

Queen Letizia's floral look echoes the bright and beautiful print and silhouette of Princess Diana's and both royals' dresses were the perfect choices for the warmer months. But the Queen of Spain isn't the only royal to take inspiration from the late Princess' floral look.

While she has shared outfit looks with Princess Diana many times, one of Kate Middleton's 2020 floral outfits put a modern twist on her late mother-in-law's style. During a visit a children’s hospice, Kate stepped out in a floral midi-dress from the luxury sustainable fashion company, Faithfull The Brand.

The dainty floral print with lots of blue hues running through it was the perfect choice for the Princess as she helped families of those staying at the hospice plant a new garden on the grounds.