We're in love with Queen Letizia's floral midi skirt and white blouse combo

While attending Armed Forces Day in Grenada, Spain, Queen Letizia sported a super chic floral midi skirt and white blouse combo that caught our eye. Here's where you can score similar styles to her smart summer look.

Royals from all over the globe are expected to dress a certain way when out on royal engagements, typically attending to certain dress codes - which can inevitably restrict what they're allowed to wear. There are some royals, though who still manage to look chic and stylish - and one woman who continues to show up to royal engagements in style is European royal, Queen Letizia of Spain.

While attending Armed Forces Day in Grenada Letizia wore a chic combo of a floral midi skirt, as well as a white blouse that paired perfectly together for a warm summer's day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The chic summer look is perfect for anyone looking to get dressed up for a summer day. Letizia's white blouse is in a wrapped structure, making it perfect if you want to show off your figure while still keeping a moderate silhouette. The floral print skirt is at a breathable midi length, making it perfect for a hot day.

She paired the stylish outfit with a hot pink box-shaped purse, as well as a pair of sling-back kitten heels that matched her purse and the pattern in her skirt exactly.

If you want to recreate the stylish look yourself, you're in luck - we've found some similar styles that will help you live out your summer style dreams.

REFORMATION Bea Midi Skirt, $148 (£120) | Nordstrom A choice of fresh prints enlivens a retro-inspired skirt cut with swingy flair and styled with a cinched, high waist for a flattering look, helping you recreate Queen Letizia's flirty summer look.

CROPPED WRAP TOP, $39 (£31) | Banana Republic This v-neck wrap top is perfect to pair with a midi-skirt, or even with a pair of jeans or loose trousers for a more casual look this summer.

Queen Letizia also kept her hair and makeup sleek and subtle, wearing some simple, coral-colored eyeshadow, and wearing her hair back in a low ponytail with a deep side part.

This isn't the first time we've been enamored by one of Queen Letizia's many stylish summer looks, however - we've also kept a close eye on looks like her lime green Victoria Beckham dress, as well as her incredible floral midi dress. Overall, Queen Letizia always has enviable summer styles, and we're sure this isn't the last time we'll be looking to her for fashion inspiration.