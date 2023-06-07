Duchess Sophie stuns in bright white maxi dress and Kate Middleton’s favorite sandals

Duchess Sophie looked stunning for her engagement in Guildford yesterday, pairing a summer-ready white maxi dress with a pair of Kate Middleton’s favorite sandals.

Duchess Sophie stepped out in the perfect summer combo yesterday, pairing a modest white maxi dress with a pair of wedged espadrille sandals.

The comfortable shoes are a royal staple, with Kate Middleton being just one other royal who favors the style.

On Tuesday, June 6, Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh stepped out in Guilford to visit Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice. During the engagement, Sophie met with young children who were staying at the hospice and was even photographed helping to plant trees at the center.

Despite the hands-on work, Sophie tempted fate, and looked stunning doing so, in a white maxi dress from ME+EM, a British clothing brand loved by many women in the royal family.

Sophie's £295 ($366) dress features a modest and longline skirt with a raw hemline that offsets the otherwise incredibly formal attire. The high neckline was perfect for the colder spring day with textured capped-sleeves working to create a flattering yet modest silhouette.

According to ME+EM, the dress is "an easy work-to-weekend solution that can also be dressed up for more occasion settings with your pick of blazers. This midi dress is crafted from textured tailoring outlined with frayed edging for a directional finish."

ME+EM is a staple brand for the Duchess and she has been spotted in their clothing on multiple royal engagements. Back in April, she was seen wearing the brand's oversized camel blazer that is the perfect coat for spring to visit the HMS Daring and more recently sported their stunning silk wisteria print blouse to meet with guide dog puppies.

Undoubtedly her favorite pieces from ME+EM though are their blazers. Sophie has been seen in a variety of the brand's blazers, from their functional herringbone tweed blazer that gave her a more casual, countryside look to the bold red and blue boyfriend blazer whose pop of color made the Duchess stand out among the crowds.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Textured Cap Sleeve Midi Dress, $366.05 / £295 | Me+Em Recreate Duchess Sophie's look in the same Me+Em midi dress she wore in Guildford. With textured cotton-blend tailoring, the fabric holds its a-line shape to create a stunningly structured bodice and full skirt. Dress the look up like Sophie with your pick of blazer and heels or lean into casual wear with a comfy pair of trainers.

White Broderie Anglaise Jessie Midi Dress, $148.86 / £130 | Nobody's Child Made of pure organic cotton, this Nobody's Child midi dress is the perfect look to keep both cool and covered up on those hot summer days. With a stunning and billowy silhouette, a pretty prairie-inspired collar, and lace inserts to bring in some subtle textured detail, there's no better look to rely on for all those summer events.

Accessorizing the dress, Sophie covered up with a simple collarless blazer whose boxy fit perfectly complemented the structured style of the maxi dress. She tied in the darker color of her jacket with the Cleo clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg, a style not unlike Kate Middleton's favorite clutch that she has in 12 different colors, in a spotted pattern.

For shoes, the Duchess opted for a pair of espadrilles, a shoe loved by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, in a stunning neutral colorway that cemented her entire outfit as a summer staple. While Kate recently stepped out in the Castaner Carina espadrilles, Sophie went for the High Catalina Cotton Espadrille in Ivory from the brand Penelope Chilvers who make their sandals according to traditional Spanish techniques.

If the espadrilles aren't your style, or the heel is a little too high to be comfortable, Kate has offered up a brilliant wedged sandal alternative that's a little easier on the ankles.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

High Catalina Cotton Espadrille in Ivory | $160.08 / £129 Penelope Chilvers Duchess Sophie's elegant peep-toe espadrilles are the perfect day-night shoe. Made of cotton canvas and laced through with natural linen coloured laces, the High Catalina is simple yet feminine and is sure to complement any outfit.

Classic Espadrille Wedges | $105.48 / £85 Boden Available in seven different colorways, these Espadrille Wedges are perfect for every occasion. Made with the highest quality leather, canvas and suede, the natural textures add a pop of interest to every outfit and are sure to make a splash.

Finishing off her look, Sophie added some sparkle with a variety of delicate silver jewelry including a diamond cross necklace, a pair of semi-precious stone earrings and, in a nod to her love for her husband, she also wore her silver eternity ring on her left ring finger.

For her makeup, the Duchess kept it natural with bronzed skin, a light dusting of blush and a subtle pink lipstick. Her hair sat in a off-centre parting with lots of volume at the root creating a windswept look that looked both casual and refined - the perfect combination for this touching engagement.