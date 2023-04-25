Duchess Sophie's tweed blazer is the perfect coverup for countryside jaunts

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh stunned in a smart tweed blazer during her recent royal engagement at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

Duchess Sophie perfectly encapsulated British countryside chic in a gorgeous tweed blazer as she visited the School Farm and County Fair in Suffolk.

While the look adhered to strict royal attire, the Duchess brought a more casual feel to the outfit with her accessories and relaxed hairstyle.

As we've got to see more of Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh as both she and her husband Prince Edward take on more royal responsibilities, she has been challenging even Kate Middleton for the title of most stylish royal.

From her stunning Easter outfit dominated by a stylish bright pink coat to the spring-ready shell-pink satin shirt and statement belt combo she wore for an important engagement at St Bartholomew’s Hospital earlier this month, the royal has caught the attention of royal and fashion fans alike.

And her most recent royal engagement was no different. Attending the School Farm and County Fair in Suffolk last week, Duchess Sophie looked stunning in an incredibly functional herringbone tweed blazer.

The piece is from one of her favorite brands, the sophisticated high-street label ME+EM (opens in new tab). The blazer in question is their ‘Italian Herringbone Boyfriend Blazer in a black-brown tone,’ which is unfortunately currently sold out. Sophie paired the jacket with the ‘Cotton Mix Stripe Layering Blouse' also by ME+EM which is, again, currently sold out.

Sophie completed her look with a pair of relaxed-fit khaki trousers and opted for beige suede boots with low heels.

(opens in new tab) Raquelle herringbone wool-blend tweed blazer, £450 ($560) | NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) With crisp and sharp lapels, the Raquelle blazer is tailored to give a subtle boxy fit that's enhanced by the quality and weight of the wool-blend tweed. The timeless design combined with a classic herringbone pattern makes this blazer the perfect mix of old meets new.

The royal tied back her blonde strands into an elegant yet casual low ponytail which allowed a pair of silver drop earrings to glimmer in the midday sunshine. To accessorize the outfit, Duchess Sophie left her trademark Sophia Habsburg handbag at home in favor of a more practical leather crossbody bag which boasted a sand-toned hue and silver hardware.

The look garnered much appreciation when The Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a snapshot from the day. Underneath the photo, one user wrote “I love the blazer,” while another eagle-eyed fan shared, “So happy she’s repeating this look and it’s very well suited for the more casual outing.”

As the Instagram user pointed out in the comments, Sophie has worn the blazer before. In fact, she's been recycling a lot of looks recently, as have many royals including Queen Letizia of Spain who stepped out in a beautiful polka dot dress.

The ME+EM blazers appear to be a staple for Sophie when attending royal engagements. Just last year, when she visited Shallowford Farm, a farm school that works with young people living in challenging circumstances, she stepped out in the brand's ‘AM-PM’ blazer in a light khaki shade.

Differing from her most recent blazer look, the ‘AM-PM’ blazer is made in a satin cotton material and looks a lot less structured than their Boyfriend Blazer. According to ME+EM, the AM-PM blazer "has a subtle, lustrous sheen that contrasts against the Italian gold-toned buttons adorning the narrow double-breasted front.”

For her farm visit, Sophie practically paired the blazer with a pair of waterproof rubber boots from the brand Ariat International Burford. The classic olive green wellingtons, according to the Ariat International Burford website, "offer sturdy and stylish resistance to drizzles and downpours alike.”