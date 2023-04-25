Queen Letizia of Spain's beautiful polka dot dress is the outfit of dreams

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in a stunning sage green polka dot dress to celebrate the literature awards in Madrid and the look is perfect for spring.

Queen Letizia recycled her elegant polka dot day dress, stepping out in a sage green look that is giving us serious spring vibes.

The royal was seen in the same outfit late last year, proving that not only is she unafraid to repeat her best looks, but that the midi dress is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet.

Stepping out with King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain offered up the perfect spring style inspiration for fans in an elegant sage green day dress spotted with delicate polka dots.

The royals attended the Miguel de Cervantes literature awards at Alcala de Henares University in the Spanish capital and met with the award winner as well as the scores of royal fans lined up on the streets.

Queen Letizia's dress was the perfect choice for the sunny weather. Made from a sheer fabric, the silhouette featured billowing sleeves with an elegant slit detail while the cuffs at the wrist stopped the flowing sleeves from overwhelming the royal's slender frame.

With a reserved, curving cape-style neckline created by layered fabric, the dress then cinches in at the waist before hanging in a beautifully feminine silhouette.

Even better than a simple good outfit, this look of Queen Letizia's is actually recycled. She previously wore the same dress to attend a military parade in October 2022.

The sage green dress is from the Spanish clothing brand, Vogana (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, Letizia’s dress is not currently available to buy but we've found some stylish dupes.

Queen Letizia accessorized with a pair of beige slingback heels and kept her jewelry to a minimum with some simple yet chic teardrop-style earrings.

However, if you wanted to dress the look down, you could swap out the heels for a pair of white trainers and, as Carole Middleton did with this look we're obsessed with, throw on a denim jacket to further dress down the look.

Letizia kept her hair down and parted to the side but made sure to tuck the brunette locks behind her ears to allow the unusual yet stunning neckline of her day dress to shine. The side parting is set to be a huge hair trend for 2023 as it's bee seen a multitude of times across the runways.