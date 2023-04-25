Queen Letizia of Spain's beautiful polka dot dress is the outfit of dreams

Queen Letizia looked stunning in a sage green polka dot dress as she stepped out in the Spanish heat

Queen Letizia of Spain
(Image credit: Paolo Blocco/WireImage)
Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in a stunning sage green polka dot dress to celebrate the literature awards in Madrid and the look is perfect for spring.

Stepping out with King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain offered up the perfect spring style inspiration for fans in an elegant sage green day dress spotted with delicate polka dots. 

The royals attended the Miguel de Cervantes literature awards at Alcala de Henares University in the Spanish capital and met with the award winner as well as the scores of royal fans lined up on the streets. 

Queen Letizia's dress was the perfect choice for the sunny weather. Made from a sheer fabric, the silhouette featured billowing sleeves with an elegant slit detail while the cuffs at the wrist stopped the flowing sleeves from overwhelming the royal's slender frame. 

With a reserved, curving cape-style neckline created by layered fabric, the dress then cinches in at the waist before hanging in a beautifully feminine silhouette. 

Queen Letizia of Spain in sage green polka dot dress

(Image credit: Paolo Blocco/WireImage)
Even better than a simple good outfit, this look of Queen Letizia's is actually recycled. She previously wore the same dress to attend a military parade in October 2022.

The sage green dress is from the Spanish clothing brand, Vogana (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, Letizia’s dress is not currently available to buy but we've found some stylish dupes.

Queen Letizia accessorized with a pair of beige slingback heels and kept her jewelry to a minimum with some simple yet chic teardrop-style earrings. 

However, if you wanted to dress the look down, you could swap out the heels for a pair of white trainers and, as Carole Middleton did with this look we're obsessed with, throw on a denim jacket to further dress down the look.

Queen Letizia of Spain

(Image credit: Paolo Blocco/WireImage)
Letizia kept her hair down and parted to the side but made sure to tuck the brunette locks behind her ears to allow the unusual yet stunning neckline of her day dress to shine. The side parting is set to be a huge hair trend for 2023 as it's bee seen a multitude of times across the runways.

