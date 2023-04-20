Duchess Sophie’s peach co-ord and chic camel blazer proves florals will always be a seasonal staple

Duchess Sophie’s peach co-ord and chic camel blazer for her recent engagement in Surrey proves florals will always be a seasonal staple.

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a peachy pink floral skirt and matching top for a visit to the Salesian Cullum Center.

Duchess Sophie paired her co-ord with a classic camel blazer and elegant beige accessories.

From Duchess Sophie’s bright pink coat for Easter to Duchess Sophie’s shell-pink satin shirt for a visit in London earlier this month, she’s a senior royal who really knows how to dress for any occasion. Her most recent engagement was no exception and Duchess Sophie’s peach co-ord and camel blazer couldn’t have been more perfect for a warm yet breezy spring day. Stepping out close to her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, on April 18, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Salesian Cullum Center as Patron of the National Autistic Society.

She has held this important position since 2003 and she learnt more about the charity’s vital work supporting autistic students and helping them to flourish at mainstream schools. The National Autistic Society provides advice and support for autistic people and their families and advocates passionately for them.

For this deeply significant visit, Duchess Sophie opted to showcase subtle spring florals at their finest with a co-ord and blazer combination that was as understated as it was spectacular. Whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses are often the creations of designers like Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen, it seems Duchess Sophie is a Victoria Beckham (opens in new tab) fan. Her peachy pink two-piece worn for her Surrey visit is understood to have been from this chic designer’s collection and has a delicate floral pattern.

(opens in new tab) Double-Breasted Pique Blazer | $74/66/£59.99 | Zara (opens in new tab) Recreate Duchess Sophie's spring look with this classic double-breasted blazer. Featuring gold buttons, long lapels and a soft camel tone, this versatile wardrobe staple can help you put your own spin on her regal outfit.

(opens in new tab) Pure Cotton Floral Midi Waisted Dress |$49/£39.50 | Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) This stunning floral midi dress creates a similar vibe to Duchess Sophie's peach co-ord. As a dress this might be even easier to style - simply add a camel blazer and your favorite shoes and you've got yourself a stunning spring look!

The top features a high neck and short sleeves, whilst the skirt’s midi length is beautifully elegant and the floral design shows that this is a spring staple pattern that isn’t going anywhere.

A royal springtime look just wouldn’t be the same without outerwear to combat the often changeable British weather and Duchess Sophie’s peach co-ord was paired with a versatile camel blazer from Max Mara (opens in new tab). Although the original style is sadly sold-out there are plenty of other options available that add a similar structured effect to an overall look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s blazer has a breast pocket and two side pockets as well as camel-toned buttons and fabulous long lapels. She accessorized with beige suede heels and a simple beige clutch bag, helping to keep this outfit the epitome of sophistication.

(Image credit: Royal.uk)

It was also an ideal choice for her time at the Salesian Cullum Center as she enjoyed a busy day talking with students and members of staff and got to experience their classes ranging from cooking to speech and language games. Caroline Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society said that it was an “absolute pleasure” to welcome Duchess Sophie to the center.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce her to the brilliant work being done by our Cullum Centres to support autistic students within mainstream school settings. We are so grateful for her continued support for autistic children, young people and adults, and their families,” she declared.