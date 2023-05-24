Kate Middleton's wedges - where to buy the Princess's best seasonal footwear

We are obsessed with the Princess of Wales's summer style, here is how you can get your hands on footwear that's just like hers!

The Princess of Wales has an incredible summer wardrobe that we have started to see hints of as the weather gets warmer in the UK.

In particular, we are obsessed with her collection of wedges that she whips out for summer engagements.

Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress and go-to espadrilles made a summer statement at Chelsea Flower Show as the Princess showed how versatile wedges can be for the summer season. While we love Kate Middleton's espadrilles that she has been snapped in since 2019, we want to know where to buy some of her other best wedges.

Here's a selection of some of Princess Catherine's best footwear and where you can buy dupes of these perfect summer shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eevi cork-heel leather wedges, (£249.00) $275.00 | LK Bennett Much like the Princess of Wales's shoes, these are a perfect neutral-toned pump that will add a subtle elegance to your summer wardrobe.

In 2016, Kate Middleton visited Mumbai in India with Prince William. For this trip the Princess wore a variety of gorgeous outfits and debuted a pair of wedges that became a staple in her wardrobe for many years.

The Princess wore a pair of Fleur Espadrille wedges in Taupe from the British brand Monsoon as she played with children outside during one engagement. These shoes were the perfect versatile look for this trip that matched many of her more vibrant looks perfectly and didn't overshadow her colorful looks.

Although we loved these shoes, they are sadly no longer in stock. However, there are other brands (such as LK Bennett one of the Princess's go-to High Street brands) that create very similar styled shoes with a soft suede fabric pump and a espadrille style wedge to add a little height and lift to the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coda Espadrille Wedge Shoes, Black, (£49.00) $79.50| Dune London Refresh your footwear rotation ready for the summer with this Coda Espadrille Wedge Shoes by Dune, for instant style. Featuring a round toe and stylish sling-back strap with a gold-toned buckle. The heel is covered in woven espadrille rope for a tropical finish, perfect for Summer holidays.

In July 2011, when the Princess of Wales had only been a member of the Royal Family for mere months, the Princess joined Prince William and visited Canada on a royal tour. At one engagement the Princess visited Slave Lake, Alberta.

For this engagement, the Princess wore a pair of Pied A Terre Imperia wedges in black. These sling-back wedges were the perfect fuss-free look and were perfectly demure with the Princess's work-styled suit look.

While the exact shoes worn by the Princess over a decade ago are no longer available, there are many other brands, such as Dune, that have the exact same style of shoe for sale.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coda Espadrille Wedge Shoes, White, (£75.00) $112.50| Dune London Refresh your footwear rotation ready for the summer with this Coda Espadrille Wedge Shoes by Dune, for instant style. Featuring a round toe and stylish sling-back strap with a gold-toned buckle. The heel is covered in woven espadrille rope for a tropical finish, perfect for Summer holidays.

When the Princess of Wales gave birth to her first child, Prince George in July 2013, the Princess stepped out of the hospital in Paddington wearing a blue and white polka dot dress and a pair of white leather sling-back wedges.

These slingback wedges were also the Pied A Terre Imperia wedges but in white instead of black. Once again, these shoes are no longer in stock anymore, but fortunately, Dune sells a pair that are very similar to Kate Middleton's wedges.