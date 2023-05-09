Duchess Sophie showcases one of the year's hottest trends in an oversized blazer that'll guarantee compliments all summer long

Duchess Sophie's oversized blazer is a perfect wardrobe staple for this summer - here's where you can buy the exact same look!

On Monday, May 8, 2023, many members of the Royal Family used the bank holiday to volunteer at charity events across the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a very adorble event in London with the Guide Dogs Association.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla's secret coronation dress detail you may have missed and it's too cute for words!

In celebration of the King's Coronation, many people in the UK used their extra bank holiday to get involved with the charitable event, The Big Help Out. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh met with volunteer puppy trainers and their pooches (Hollie, Lucy, Luker, Nyla, and Sunny) in London.



The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined Hollie, Lucy, Luker, Nyla and Sunny and their volunteer puppy raisers at a special training class that celebrated the weekend’s festivities with a coronation-themed café.

Duchess Sophie is the Patron of the Guide Dog Association and took part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe. The activities included participating in a recall session; food manners and how to refocus pups in a café situation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this adorable event, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a Me + Em silk wisteria print blouse in cream and orange, a pair of cropped red pants from Max Mara, and a Sophie Habsburg Caramel bag.

The ensemble was the perfect Spring to summer look and the Duchess topped it off with one of this season's hottest trends. Duchess Sophie's oversized blazer was the Max Mara Alpaca Blazer in Camel which she has previously been snapped in at other royal engagements. Unfortunately, this exact blazer is no longer stocked, but the brand sells a very similar blazer in the same color but with a double breasted style. There are also many similar blazers that are currently being sold as it is a very popular look this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Wool and mohair canvas blazer (£1,860.00 (opens in new tab)) $3,090.00 | Max Mara (opens in new tab) Double-breasted blazer in lightweight and enveloping wool and mohair canvas for comfort and feminine charm. The full canvas construction has a peak lapel, a masculine breast pocket and flap pockets. Embellished with tailor’s pick stitch, an internal pocket and double vent on the back. Semi-lined model with stretch cupro blend fabric with a chambray effect in a contrasting colour. Mother-of-pearl button fastening. Length: 68 cm.

(opens in new tab) Relaxed Single-Breasted Silk Blazer, (£165.00 (opens in new tab)) $219.00 | & Other Stories (opens in new tab) Relaxed single-breasted silk blazer crafted from a silk blend with a matt finish. Featuring a notched lapel collar, shoulder pads, two double-jetted front pockets, and buttoned cuffs with a center back vent.

Fans loved this adorable appearance and many complimented the Duchess' appearance. "Love the Duke and Duchess... and love dogs. Happiness all around. 🥰," said one fan.

"Have to say the Duchess looks more and more 👌👌👌 every time she makes an appearance. Last night at the concert she looked awesome," said another.

"The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were off the chart this weekend, as always. Their genuine enjoyment of last night's concert was so cool. Especially Sophie dancing, and Edward laughing at Kermit's arrival on the Royal Box 😂. These guide dogs ..how brilliant are they ❤️😍❤️" said yet another.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Many fans referenced Duchess Sophie's Coronation Concert look on Sunday night in their comments. Duchess Sophie rocked a fitted coral dress as she delighted fans with dance moves at the concert, and well and truly stole the show in this incredible look. In fact, the Duchess didn't put a toe out of line fashion-wise this weekend and showed off a number of fantastic looks.