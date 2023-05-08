Duchess Sophie rocks fitted coral dress as she delights fans with dance moves at Coronation Concert

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked incredible at the Coronation Concert on Sunday night as the royal stepped out in a stunning coral ensemble.

The Royal Family joined together on May 7, to celebrate the King's coronation at the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was joined by her two children and husband as she danced at the concert.

The Coronation Concert took place on Sunday, May 7, and fans were delighted as the Royal Family joined together at Windsor Castle to celebrate the new monarch. Many members of the extended Royal Family attended the Concert, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, the Earl of Wessex.

Duchess Sophie looked particularly fantastic at this event as she wore a new coral dress with statement Swarovski x Paul Andrew Crystal Drop Earrings. This was the perfect chic look as the Duchess's figure was highlighted in her close-fitting dress, which cinched in at the waist and flared at her hips. The Duchess wore her blonde hair in her signature look, loose blonde curls, as she managed to look both timeless and chic at this event.

Fans loved the Duchess of Edinburgh's look, but some were more focused on her impressive dance moves. During some of the acts, such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, the cameras panned back to the Royal box and looked at the Royal Family enjoying the event.

During Lionel Richie's set the camera caught the Duchess dancing as the wind caught her hair. Sophie looked incredible and many took to social media to compliment her.

"Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has Rhythm and I want to go hit the town with her," said one fan on Twitter. "I’m still not over Sophie vibing to All Night Long #CoronationConcert," said another.

"An appreciation tweet for HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh. Sophie was living her best life tonight, singing & dancing (at times to the discomfort of James, but I always say what the point of having teenagers if you can’t embarrass them) Go Soph. Love it," said one fan.

One fan even claimed, "I have never wanted to party with a Royal more than I do after watching the way Sophie #DuchessofEdinburgh danced tonight! Sophie has moves #CoronationConcert."

Another joked, "I’m sorry but I have just become a Sophie fan boy lol It’s like she’s in a music video with the the wind machine blow her hair looking all glamorous #CoronationConcert ."

During this engagement, Prince William made a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional speech about his 'Pa'. This moved many fans who loved this heartfelt moment during the festivities and commended the Prince for his great speech.