Kate Middleton teams favorite red suit with statement necklace for Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton has worn her favorite Alexander McQueen red suit with a gorgeous statement necklace to enjoy the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle this evening.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for the star-studded show at the Berkshire residence.

The Princess of Wales stepped out at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening in one of her favorite outfits, much to the delight of royal fans.

The 41-year-old was joined by her husband Prince William and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch the highly-anticipated spectacle at the iconic Berkshire residence. The King and Queen, who were crowned at a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, were also in attendance.

Kate Middleton was easy to spot in the royal box at the concert, wearing a striking red Alexander McQueen blazer and matching flared trousers to enjoy the show's opening performance. She accessorized the look with a statement necklace featuring four gold medals of varying sizes and a pair of matching drop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty)

The princess previously wore the designer pantsuit, which costs a total of £1,980, in January for the launch of her Early Childhood Education campaign in London.

Prince William looked equally sophisticated for the concert, wearing a navy suit with a chequered green tie and a white shirt.

Princess Charlotte, 8, was styled in a chiffon white dress with a black bowtie and adorable braids, while Prince George, 10, followed in his father's footsteps with a dapper blue suit.

Queen Camilla looked suitably regal in a royal blue tunic dress, gold earrings, and a silver necklace with a medal pendant. The 75-year-old kept her blonde hair in its signature bouffant style and traveled light with a small blue clutch. King Charles III also looked every bit the newly-crowned monarch, turning up in a dark blue suit with a matching patterned tie.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Coronation Concert, which kicked off at 8pm and is being broadcast live on BBC One, has attracted crowds of over 20,000 people. Viewers and attendees can expect an impressive lineup of entertainers, with performances from Katy Perry, Take That and Olly Murs all included in the show.