Prince William's sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as he makes emotional speech about his 'Pa' at the Coronation Concert

Prince William's sweet tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was a highlight of the Coronation Concert as the Prince of Wales spoke about the purpose of the monarchy.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the King's Coronation Concert.

At this concert, the future King gave an emotional speech about his grandmother and father.

On Sunday, May 7, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their two eldest children, Charlotte and George, attended the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. In celebration of this momentous occasion, the Prince of Wales stepped onto the stage at one point to give an emotional speech about his father.

"A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening. I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important." The Prince then cracked a joke as he said, "But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."

The Prince then spoke about the late Queen as he said, "As my Grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a proud mother." The camera showed the King and Queen in the audience gently smiling at this sweet tribute as the Prince continued his speech.

"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service. My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve, because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected," he said.

The Prince then listed some of his father's accolades and his pioneering work over the years. "Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realize their ambitions. And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported," he said.

Prince William then spoke to his father directly as he called him 'Pa' and spoke about how proud he was of the King. "Pa, we are all so proud of you. I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all."

The Prince then concluded, "Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!"

Fans loved this incredible speech from Prince William and took to social media to complement the Prince. "Extraordinary William !!! HM King Charles III must be so proud of him, lovely words not only to his father but the the people. He was so warm… really he touched my heart ..." said one fan who was rather moved.

"What a beautiful moment and Prince William’s words were so heartfelt," said one fan. "Prince William is gonna make a fantastic king when it’s his time #coronationconcert," added another.