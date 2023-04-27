Duchess Sophie's red and blue boyfriend blazer will elevate your basics instantly

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, looked wonderful as she teamed a perfect oversized blazer with a classic look for a day of engagements in Kent.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her wonderful style and chic wardrobe pieces.

Once again the Duchess stepped out in a chic blazer from her new go-to high street brand.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Kent as she attended two important royal engagements. The Duchess is the LEAF Honorary President and visited Brockhill Park Performing Arts College to recognize the school as a beacon of excellence for food production, farming, and environmental education.

The school has a fully functioning farm on its grounds and the Duchess got stuck in as she petted the cows and scooped mud with a spade - all while wearing high heels!

Later, the Duchess visited the Kent Refugee Action Network, in Canterbury. In a sweet twist, the Duchess was even snapped drawing the Royal Family tree on the whiteboard for the people in the classroom.

Today our school farm was awarded @LEAF_Education Gold Demonstration School Status by HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh. We are so proud and excited to continue our journey teaching young people about food production @RoyalFamily @LordLieutKent pic.twitter.com/L41DEqFa9hApril 26, 2023 See more

The Duchess looked wonderful in her farmyard chic look as she wore what appeared to be a pale pink blazer. On closer inspection the blazer was actually red, navy and white mini houndstooth checked and perfectly paired with the Duchess's white shirt, black pants, and gray suede strappy court heels.

The exact blazer worn by the Duchess was the ME + EM Autumn Puppytooth Boyfriend blazer - which unfortunately is currently out of stock. The coat typically retails at $495.00 (£295.00) and the Duchess has been snapped in it back in September 2022 when she wore the blazer with the matching pants as a suit-style ensemble.

This highlighted the Duchess' thrifty style as she managed to create a completely different look with this blazer simply by changing her pants, and other accessories of her look.

Although the Duchess' exact blazer is not available to purchase anymore, there are some other similar styles in different colors that are still sold by the brand, this includes the cream and black version of the same blazer.

Today, @LEAF_Farming's honorary president, HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh @RoyalFamily joined the launch of our first Gold Demonstration School🎖Celebrating the work @BrockhillFarm have put into raising awareness of climate crisis issues & creating connections to the environment! pic.twitter.com/StFBkIuojzApril 26, 2023 See more

(opens in new tab) Houndstooth Flannel Oversized Blazer, (£295.00 (opens in new tab)), $495.00 | ME + EM (opens in new tab) A celebration of neutral tones, this boyfriend blazer crafted from a wool-blend yarn heroes a bold houndstooth pattern that effortlessly slots in alongside casual and more considered outfitting.

Once again, the Duchess was wearing an item from the brand Me + Em. The brand is one of the British clothing brands to have on your radar, as it has become a firm favorite for many royals.

Just a few weeks ago, Duchess Sophie's oversized camel blazer and delicate gold accessories wowed fans as the Duchess stepped out in the ME + Em Italian Wool Military Button Blazer which retails at $545.00. This is a similar shape and style as the boyfriend blazer and suggests that Sophie has found a great go-to cover-up that she enjoys wearing in the springtime.