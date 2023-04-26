Expert reveals most confident member of the Royal Family, and it's not Charles or William

The most confident member of the Royal Family has been revealed by a body language expert who claims this royal's cheeky side has showcased their increased confidence in their royal role.

Members of the Royal Family must be confident as their role requires them to take on public speaking and consistently appear in front of the public.

An expert has now revealed which royal is the most confident - and it's not the person you were probably thinking about.

It may be easy to think that the most confident royals are the ones who have been born into royalty and have been in the limelight for their entire lives. However, speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo (opens in new tab), body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed the most confident member of the Royal Family - Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

The expert explained, "I believe Kate is now the most confident member of the Royal family and is very much accepted by all the members of the Royal Family, especially Camilla, with whom she has a strong friendship, and Kate has a great deal of respect for her mother-in-law."

The expert then explained that her 'fantastic sense of humor' is what highlights her confident demeanor. "As with Princess Diana, the world is slightly obsessed now with Kate and what she will be wearing, how she behaves, what she will say and her fantastic sense of humour. For example, when she touched William’s bottom on the red carpet at the BAFTAs, it drew worldwide attention and displayed the cheeky side of her personality. Moments like these allow Kate to reveal to the public, ‘I am just like you, I may be a Royal, but I’m still on your level and I know how to enjoy a joke’," concluded the expert.

The expert explained that Princess Catherine wasn't always this way and in fact was very 'shy' when she joined the family.

"In the early years of Kate Middleton becoming a public figure, she was shy and reserved, and we often called her the girl next door. This is similar to Princess Diana’s experience, as both proved to be quite shy, and it was clear they were not comfortable in front of the camera and sought more anonymity," he said.

"Signs that someone is not comfortable being the center of attention or when they are lacking confidence can be illustrated nonverbally by a lot of gestures. For example, it could be a simple touch to your face, picking some invisible grit from the eye or touching the chin, or putting your hand on your head, averting eye contact with others, getting a red or pale face from embarrassment and more." He explained, "In the early days, we saw a combination of these gestures which illustrated to me that Kate was not remotely confident in the public eye."

The expert then explained that these gestures are no longer obvious in the Princess of Wales who has gained confidence and can hold 'fantastic eye contact'.

"A few years after being exposed to more and more media, interviews and public scrutiny, it is clear Kate began to develop a resilience and confidence within herself to cope with the rigours of being in the public eye." He added, "We began to see a decrease in many of her tell-tale gestures, like the hand towards the face, her folding her arms, which is almost like a self-hug or pacifying gesture that seeks reassurance. Kate no longer makes these gestures - instead these old gestures are being replaced by new powerful, abundant and confident body language. She holds fantastic eye contact with whoever she is speaking to."

Darren then concluded that King Charles's coronation will be a prime event that showcases the Princess' confidence as she prepares to show the world what kind of Queen consort she will be one day.

"I believe at the Coronation, we will see even more of an abundant, confident, and powerful version of Kate. I think Kate will perform admirably and continue to demonstrate what kind of Monarch she will be with the eventual King William," said the expert.

He concluded, "She now understands that she will attract even more attention from the members of the public and the media than Princess Diana ever did before because of the digital era we live in. We will see lots of confident gestures, like holding a strong posture, matching and mirroring their body language to build a rapport, when she is meeting other members of the Royal Family, and especially dignitaries from overseas as the next in line to the throne. Kate and William will be seen very much as an extension of King Charles and Camilla, who will obviously be very busy during the Coronation for themselves."