Princess Mary of Denmark pairs stunning khaki skirt with crisp white shirt for a unique dressed-down look

Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly glam in a khaki skirt and white blouse as she visited the island of Vanua Levu in Fiji.

Princess Mary opted for a casual look as she met with community members in Fiji, pairing a long khaki skirt with a white blouse and trainers.

The look was a different one for the royal who is often seen in elegant ensembles for her engagements but we're obsessed with the style nonetheless.

Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly stunning as she met with Fijian locals at Nabavatu on the island of Vanua Levu in Fiji. The royal showed off a perfect casual look in a long khaki skirt, white shirt, and comfortable running trainers, pulling her brunette locks back into a voluminous ponytail.

The toned-down look reflected the poignant reason for Princess Mary's visit to the area. The royal's recent visit to Nabavatu aimed to shine a light on the challenges faced by the communities living on the Pacific islands, specifically in connection with climate change.

In Nabavatu, where the royal was pictured smiling and laughing with local residents, the inhabitants have been forced to live in tent camps since a series of cyclones hit the area nearly two years ago.

According to a Danish royal statement, during her visit, "The Crown Princess will, among other things, focus on how the destruction and evacuations in the wake of climate change result in an increased risk of sexual and gender-based violence."

The statement also added that she will find out more about "how the health care system works to protect women and girls in vulnerable situations."

(Image credit: IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Khaki Jersey Tie Side Midi Skirt, £22.99 ($29) | New Look (opens in new tab) Featuring a simple tie-side detailing, you get all the pros of a wrap-around style without the fear of exposing any skin should the wind pick up. Made in a soft jersey fabric, the split hem and slim fit work to create a stunning silhouette that's easy to style.

The stunning khaki midi skirt Princess Mary wore for the engagement is the Rosehip Midi Skirt from the brand Apiece Apart (opens in new tab). The style debuted in the brand's 2018 collection and is one of their best-selling designs. Made from an airy Tencel material and supplemented with a linen blend, it allows the wearer to comfortably battle the heat while still remaining covered. The design features a flattering wrap front and asymmetric hem whose light pleating allows for stunning movement as you walk. The style is currently unavailable but there are plenty of similar styles available on both the high street and online.

Later in the evening, Princess Mary attended a reception and dinner with the Fijian president Wiliame Katonivere. For the occasion, she swapped her casual outfit for a stunning white maxi dress decorated with a muted marble print. The busy pattern is toned down by its muted colors, creating an elegant yet unique and interesting look perfect for any occasion.

(Image credit: IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Long silk dress, £99.99 ($125) | H&M (opens in new tab) This long, sleeveless dress is the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe. Made with an airy organic mulberry silk weave, the dress boasts a marble print motif, a deep v-neckline, and a deep opening at the back with a covered button closure. Even better, the dress has side pockets!

The dress she stepped out in is the Long Silk Dress in the natural white/patterned colorway from high street brand H&M. You can currently pre-order the stunning style on the brand's website to get the exact same look as Princess Mary.

Accessorizing the look, Mary kept off the chill with a cropped cream cardigan. Her choice of bold jewelry elevated the outfit, with the royal adding large gold hoop earrings, a chunky gold necklace boasting a variety of boho stones, and gold cuffs on each wrist.

The Princess kept her makeup looking classic, opting to intensify her dewy base with a subtle pink lip and lightly smudged brown eyeliner.