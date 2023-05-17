Queen Letizia's lilac pantsuit is the epitome of quiet luxury for summer

Queen Letizia recently stepped out in a lilac pantsuit - an outfit that will continue to inspire us all summer long.

Shopping for occasionwear in the summer can be a challenge - the goal is to find an outfit that's cute, but will simultaneously keep you cool in the hot summer months. Oh, not to mention that it's crucial to find something that fits that criteria AND is a summery color on top of all of the other factors that are worth considering, like "does this dress have a built-in bra?".

Luckily, though, Queen Letizia of Spain is constantly serving up chic and 'quiet-luxury' looks in Spain's hot climate, she's constantly a source of inspiration for us - and her most recent look is certainly no exception.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Menswear has been a huge sartorial trend in the last few years, with blazers, trousers, pantsuits, and even shortsuits reigning supreme as hot items to buy for your capsule wardrobe. Queen Letizia took this advice in stride and sported a super timeless yet fun pantsuit while attending the "Mental Health In Spain Forum: 40 Years For Mental Health, For Rights, For You" event in Madrid.

This isn't the first time she's sported this undeniably chic pantsuit, though - she first wore it back in 2021 while attending 'World Cancer Research Day' at the Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer, also in Spain. AKA, the suit is recycled - proving that you can, indeed, outfit repeat and still look fashion-forward and fresh.

The Queen's pantsuit is from a Spanish fashion brand called Bleis Madrid (opens in new tab), and costs about $650 - which, obviously, is quite a pretty penny. But, don't worry - we've found similar (and less expensive) styles that can help you achieve your goals of looking like the fab royal.

(opens in new tab) Oversize Curve Hem Blazer by Open Edit, $79 (£63) | Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Made with a seasonless fabric blend, it adds a lavish softness to this structured blazer - perfect for any occasion, and the perfect finish to any outfit.

(opens in new tab) Wide Leg Work Pants by open Edit, $69 (£55) | Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Work it in these perfectly polished pants that have a flattering, yet flowy silhouette and comfortable fabric for any occasion.

To style the outfit, Letizia paired the suit with a pair of chic, white heels, which had a slim buckle in the back. For accessories, she kept it very minimal, with small silver hoop earrings and virtually no other jewelry besides her rings - the suit, after all, speaks for itself.

The Queen's style is always reflecting a perfectly balanced combination of elegance and ease, making all of her looks, from her floral midi dress to her lime green Victoria Beckham dress, unequivocally inspirational.