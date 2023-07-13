Queen Rania and new daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa twin in the most incredible blue looks

The Royal Family of Jordan took some style inspiration from the British Royal Family as they pulled a similar sartorial move for the first public appearance together since Princess Rajwa married Prince Hussein. Queen Rania and her new daughter-in-law twinned in matching blue tones, with Rania wearing a flowing dark blue dress and Rajwa rocking a modern, denim bodysuit.

The Royal family of Jordan color coordinated as they made their way to a public engagement.

Mirroring a move often made by the British royals, the family opted for matching shades of blue as Rania donned a navy dress from a South Korean brand.

In other royal news, Queen Rania proves dusty pink is the perfect summer shade as she steps out in an elegant lace dress and subtle belt.

Queen Rania of Jordan looked elegant as ever in a royal blue dress by South Korean brand Vocavaca as she stepped out with her newly extended family for the first time.

Rania’s dress comes from VocaVaca, which means “vocation vacation.” The brand defines itself as “for women who have a parity between work and rest and keep their lives in balance.”

As showcased in Rania’s timeless navy dress, the brand focus on silhouettes with “elegant curves and a practical look.”

Rania’s exact outfit can be bought online now. It’s the 23SS Capsule Boat Neck Ruffle Sleeve Dress.

Rania completed her outfit with the Extra Pocket Tan Calfskin Pouch by Loro Piana.

HRH Princess Rajwa complemented Queen Rania in a hooded denim bodysuit and belted skirt by Maison Alaia as the newly cemented mother and daughter-in-law put on a united front.

Princess Rajwa opted for the Dior Saddle Bag with Straps in Black Ultramatte Calfskin.

This isn’t the first time that Princess Rajwa has taken her style inspiration from the Queen, she recently honored her new mother-in-law by borrowing her heirloom jewelry for her engagement look.

Matching up with their stylish better halves, Crown Prince Hussein and King Abdullah of Jordan also matched with their partners in shades of blue.

This synchronicity with the color scheme is something we’ve seen another Royal Family do a lot.

Color psychologist. Karen Haller, Behavioural Color Psychologist and author of The Little Book of Color spoke to MyLondon about the British Royal Family's clothing choices and specifically why Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children are often photographed wearing matching shades of blue.

“Wearing the same hue when the Cambridges are showing they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit.”

“When it comes to color psychology darker blues communicates you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable, and can be depended on. You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus,” explains Karen.